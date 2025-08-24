Change your timezone:

The second stage results from the NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale are in, with Trackhouse Racing star Ross Chastain leading after 95 laps of action.

Chastain took the green and white checkered flag ahead of Christopher Bell in the No. 20 and Joey Logano in the No. 22, adding a valuable playoff point to his tally.

Earlier in the race, Kyle Larson had won stage one in his No. 5 Chevrolet, although the big talking point from the opening 35 laps was a big wreck that took out several drivers.

Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman was one of them, with the No. 48 team now needing results to go their way in order to make the postseason.

Conversely, Tyler Reddick and the No. 45 23XI crew are locked in regardless of what happens in the final stage at Daytona tonight.

With that said, let’s get into the results so far below!

Who won the NASCAR Daytona race today?

Here are the results from Daytona International Speedway so far on Saturday night.

Stage 2 results

1. Ross Chastain, No. 1, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet

2. Christopher Bell, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

3. Joey Logano, No. 22, Team Penske, Ford

4. William Byron, No. 24, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

5. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42, Legacy Motor Club, Toyota

6. Chase Briscoe, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

7. Ryan Blaney, No. 12, Team Penske, Ford

8. Ryan Preece, No. 60, RFK Racing, Ford

9. Ty Gibbs, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

10. Ty Dillon, No. 10, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet



Stage 1 results

1. Kyle Larson, No. 5, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

2. Ross Chastain, No. 1, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet

3. Ryan Blaney, No. 12, Team Penske, Ford

4. Michael McDowell, No. 71, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet

5. Justin Haley, No. 7, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet

6. Joey Logano, No. 22, Team Penske, Ford

7. Todd Gilliland, No. 34, Front Row Motorsports, Ford

8. Ryan Preece, No. 60, RFK Racing, Ford

9. Chase Briscoe, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

10. Christopher Bell, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota



