Stars from Team Penske, Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing all feature on the cover of the highly anticipated NASCAR 25 video game, it has been revealed.

Back in the fall of 2023, it was announced that iRacing had acquired NASCAR Team Properties’ (NTP) exclusive simulation-style console racing games license from Motorsport Games, with a NASCAR console game set to be developed for release in 2025.

It was announced in July that the game would be released on October 14, and we now know that the cover stars will be William Byron, Ryan Blaney and Christopher Bell.

iRacing made the exciting announcement ahead of Saturday's Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway, posting on their Instagram: "Three elite drivers. One incredible game. Hit the track as your favorite stars when the green flag flies on NASCAR 25, coming October 14!"

What will feature in NASCAR 25?

Throughout the year, multiple development diaries have been shared by iRacing, with plenty of exciting features shared.

Being the official game of NASCAR, all three national NASCAR series are set to feature in the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series, whilst the ARCA Menards Series is also in the game.

A number of modes are set to be available to players when the game is released, including career mode, quick race, championship season, and online multiplayer, which allows up to 40 players to race at once.

NASCAR 25 first look

The cover star announcement comes days after fans were given their first look at what the NASCAR 25 game might look like.

The official NASCAR X account shared multiple screenshots from NASCAR 25 earlier this week, showing action from all four series featured in the game.

Ryan Blaney's No. 12 can be seen racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway, for example, whilst further action shots from the Xfinity, Truck and ARCA Menards Series.

The next generation of NASCAR gaming is coming.



This is your first look at @NASCAR25Game! 📸 pic.twitter.com/ZRN8iO2M33 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 19, 2025

