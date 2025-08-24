NASCAR team get key legal win over Cup Series rival

Change your timezone:

The ongoing lawsuit between two NASCAR Cup Series teams has taken a fresh twist ahead of this weekend's action at Daytona International Speedway.

Back in April, it was revealed that Legacy Motor Club, the Cup Series team owned by seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, were suing Rick Ware Racing (RWR) over a disagreement regarding the sale of an RWR charter.

The main issue of the case is that RWR wanted to sell in 2027, and Legacy wanted to buy in 2026, and somehow, this all got lost in communication.

Subsequently, RWR filed a countersuit against Legacy in which they claimed that when they were approached over the sale of their charter, they made it clear this would only be for sale from 2027.

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson owns Legacy Motor Club

More recent developments

The matter got even more complicated in June when it was revealed that RWR had agreed to sell the team (and its charters) to Spire Motorsports founder TJ Puchyr, who is looking to form a new, three-car organization.

Earlier this month, a judge issued a temporary restraining order that prevented RWR from being sold to Puchyr for 10 days.

Now, ahead of this weekend's action at Daytona International Speedway, Mecklenburg Superior Court Judge Clifton Smith has granted Legacy a preliminary injunction that blocks RWR from being able to sell their charters during their ongoing lawsuit.

This means that until their dispute is over, Puchyr is unable to purchase the charter in question at this time.

The trial between Legacy and RWR is scheduled to take place in January 2026.

