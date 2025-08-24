close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
A generic NASCAR Cup Series logo image

NASCAR team get key legal win over Cup Series rival

NASCAR team get key legal win over Cup Series rival

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
A generic NASCAR Cup Series logo image

Change your timezone:

The ongoing lawsuit between two NASCAR Cup Series teams has taken a fresh twist ahead of this weekend's action at Daytona International Speedway.

Back in April, it was revealed that Legacy Motor Club, the Cup Series team owned by seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, were suing Rick Ware Racing (RWR) over a disagreement regarding the sale of an RWR charter.

The main issue of the case is that RWR wanted to sell in 2027, and Legacy wanted to buy in 2026, and somehow, this all got lost in communication.

Subsequently, RWR filed a countersuit against Legacy in which they claimed that when they were approached over the sale of their charter, they made it clear this would only be for sale from 2027.

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series Race Today: Daytona start time, TV channel, live stream and lineup

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson owns Legacy Motor Club
NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson owns Legacy Motor Club

More recent developments

The matter got even more complicated in June when it was revealed that RWR had agreed to sell the team (and its charters) to Spire Motorsports founder TJ Puchyr, who is looking to form a new, three-car organization.

Earlier this month, a judge issued a temporary restraining order that prevented RWR from being sold to Puchyr for 10 days.

Now, ahead of this weekend's action at Daytona International Speedway, Mecklenburg Superior Court Judge Clifton Smith has granted Legacy a preliminary injunction that blocks RWR from being able to sell their charters during their ongoing lawsuit.

This means that until their dispute is over, Puchyr is unable to purchase the charter in question at this time.

The trial between Legacy and RWR is scheduled to take place in January 2026.

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series star hit with massive penalty at Daytona

Related

NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series Rick Ware Racing Legacy Motor Club

Latest News

NASCAR team get key legal win over Cup Series rival
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR team get key legal win over Cup Series rival

  • 58 minutes ago
NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson explains IndyCar switch
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson explains IndyCar switch

  • 1 hour ago
NASCAR Cup Series team announce new driver deal as 2026 lineup complete
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series team announce new driver deal as 2026 lineup complete

  • 2 hours ago
Daniel Ricciardo opens up about 'scary' crash risk
Formula 1

Daniel Ricciardo opens up about 'scary' crash risk

  • Yesterday 21:00
Ram announce first NASCAR signing ahead of 2026 return
NASCAR

Ram announce first NASCAR signing ahead of 2026 return

  • Yesterday 19:30
Red Bull advised to replace Verstappen with F1 rival
Formula 1

Red Bull advised to replace Verstappen with F1 rival

  • Yesterday 19:00
More news

Most read

Red Bull chief reveals talks with Mercedes star

Red Bull chief reveals talks with Mercedes star

  • 6 august
 NASCAR confirm six Cup Series penalties at Watkins Glen

NASCAR confirm six Cup Series penalties at Watkins Glen

  • 11 august
 Daniel Ricciardo 'proud' of incredible Max Verstappen achievement

Daniel Ricciardo 'proud' of incredible Max Verstappen achievement

  • 14 august
 NASCAR announce Shane van Gisbergen car legality verdict after Watkins Glen inspection

NASCAR announce Shane van Gisbergen car legality verdict after Watkins Glen inspection

  • 11 august
 NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch issues damning verdict on rivals as Cup Series penalties confirmed

NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch issues damning verdict on rivals as Cup Series penalties confirmed

  • 11 august
 Lewis Hamilton criticized for having 'wrong attitude' at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton criticized for having 'wrong attitude' at Ferrari

  • 14 august

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x