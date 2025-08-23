Change your timezone:

Trackhouse Racing have locked in their 2026 NASCAR Cup Series driver lineup after an exciting announcement at Daytona International Speedway.

The three-car Cup Series outfit have confirmed that rising star Connor Zilisch will be driving for them full-time next season, replacing the outgoing Daniel Suarez.

It is not yet confirmed which number will be on Zilisch's car next year, but what we do know is his agreement with the team is a 'multi-year' deal, and that he will partner Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen.

The 19-year-old first signed with Trackhouse Racing as a development driver in January 2024 and currently drives full-time in the Xfinity Series with JR Motorsports. Zilisch has also driven three times in the Cup Series for Trackhouse in 2025.

Zilisch realizes Cup Series dream

Speaking as part of the official statement that confirmed the news on Saturday, Zilisch said he was realizing a dream in stepping up to NASCAR's top series.

"This day has been a dream of mine for a long time," he explained. "Cup racing has been the goal since joining with Chevrolet and Trackhouse, and while I didn't know it would come this soon, I feel like I'm ready.

"I know the challenge that awaits entering the Cup Series as a full-time driver, but I feel that with the support of Trackhouse and Chevrolet, this is the right situation for me.

"I won't be making any predictions for success next year. All I promise is to put in 100 percent effort, learn all that I can, plus have a little bit of fun along the way!"

Generational talent

Elsewhere, Trackhouse Racing co-owner Justin Marks hailed Zilisch as a rare talent and one that only comes along every so often.

"Connor is a rare talent that comes along every few decades,” said Marks. “I have watched Connor grow from a kid racing go-karts at the Trackhouse Motorplex to an up-close seat as he beat all of us in the Trans Am races a few years ago.

"He quickly adapted to everything we have put him in, and what he is doing with JR Motorsports in Xfinity this season is historic.

"Connor is very mature, poised, and I know ready for Cup racing in 2026. He's been mentored along the way by former racer Josh Wise and Dr. Eric Warren at General Motors. I can speak for everyone at Trackhouse Racing when I say we have a tremendous amount of faith in this young man.”

Zilisch's car number, sponsorship, and crew chief are all expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

