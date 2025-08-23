close global

An image of the Dodge logo

Ram announce first NASCAR signing ahead of 2026 return

Ram announce first NASCAR signing ahead of 2026 return

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
An image of the Dodge logo

Ram has officially announced their first team partnership ahead of the manufacturer's highly anticipated return to NASCAR .

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Ram would be returning to the Truck Series from 2026 onwards, with Kaulig Racing now set to become the first factory-supported team to carry the Ram badge on their car since 2012.

In signing the above deal, Kaulig Racing now expand to a three-series team, already running cars in both the Cup and Xfinity Series at present.

“We needed a partner that truly aligns with the Ram brand and embraces our unconventional approach to NASCAR,” said Tim Kuniskis, Ram CEO.

“With Kaulig Racing, we found the perfect synergy to drive our ’Last Tenth’ culture forward.”

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series Race Today: Daytona start time, TV channel, live stream and lineup

Kaulig Racing enter Truck Series with Ram

Speaking as part of the official announcement, senior figures from within the Kaulig Racing organization shared their thoughts on the deal.

Team owner Matt Kaulig, for example, emphasized the shared values between Ram and his own organization.

"This partnership represents far more than a new chapter in Kaulig Racing’s history, it’s a union of shared values,” said Kaulig.

“Over the past decade, our team has built a legacy rooted in performance, integrity, and giving back to the community. To now join forces as the anchor team for Ram’s return to NASCAR is both an honor and a responsibility.

"Together, we’re ready to set a new standard on race day and in the impact we make off the track.”

Kaulig Racing will enter the Truck Series with Ram
Kaulig Racing will enter the Truck Series with Ram

Elsewhere, Kaulig Racing president Chris Rice added: “We are proud of what the men and women of Kaulig Racing have accomplished over the past decade.

“Special thanks to Ty Norris for his dedication to Kaulig Racing and helping get us to the next level.”

An announcement on who will drive the Kaulig Racing Ram Trucks next season will follow at a later date.

The team's debut with Ram will come under the lights at Daytona International Speedway in February 2026 - next year's Truck Series season opener.

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series star hit with massive penalty at Daytona

