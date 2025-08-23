18-year NASCAR record smashed at Daytona

Change your timezone:

A NASCAR record partly held by Denny Hamlin for 18 years was broken on Friday night in remarkable scenes at Daytona International Speedway.

Less than a fortnight after fracturing his collarbone and subsequently undergoing surgery, JR Motorsports star Connor Zilisch raised eyebrows this week when he was included on the entry list for this weekend's Xfinity Series race.

Despite having had surgery just a matter of days ago, Zilisch took the green flag on Friday night, but only raced for 13 laps, with Parker Kligerman stepping in as a relief driver at that stage, whilst the action was under caution.

Incredibly, Kligerman went on to drive the No. 88 Chevrolet to victory, becoming the first relief driver to win a race since Hamlin stepped in for Aric Almirola in the Xfinity Series way back in 2007, as per Seth Eggert.

Prior to that, the last relief driver to win a race was Harry Gant, stepping in for Jack Ingram at Darlington Raceway in 1985.

Kligerman on Daytona victory

Unfortunately for Kligerman, Zilisch will go down as the official race winner due to NASCAR's rules, but it is a stunning achievement nevertheless.

Speaking after his stunning win, Kligerman said: “It’s different in every way, because I didn’t expect to get a call from [JR Motorsports owner] Dale [Earnhardt] Jr on the day I was leaving for vacation, saying hey, man, would you come drive this thing?

"I hate the circumstances for Connor. He’s an amazing generational talent. I feel honored to have gotten the call to grace the seat that he’s been in, that Kyle Larson’s been in.

"For me, it’s such a ‘me’ thing that this will not be on Racing Reference at all.”

Zilisch reacts

This is not the first time that the No. 88 Chevrolet has been driven to victory lane by another driver this season, with Kyle Larson having done it at Texas when stepping in from the start for Zilisch that day after the young star was involved in a heavy wreck the week prior at Talladega.

Zilisch admitted he didn't think he'd find himself in a similar scenario so soon, but that he was happy to celebrate with Kligerman.

“It’s weird,” Zilisch said. “It was really weird the last time I did it, and I never thought I’d have to do it again.

"But I love Parker. I’ve been a fan of Parker for a long time. He’s another one I’m OK watching win inside my race car.

“I’m glad that I got to start the race and get the points for my team.”

Zilisch now has another week to rest ahead of next weekend's Xfinity Series action at Portland International Raceway.

The race in Oregon will be the penultimate event of the Xfinity Series 2025 campaign.

