NASCAR Today: Driver reveals plans to quit early as Hamlin told to STOP charity donations

Connor Zilisch has revealed that he was not planning to complete Friday night's Xfinity Series race at Daytona – a plan he executed early.

➡️ READ MORE

Denny Hamlin told to stop donating to charity after causing 'absolute havoc'



Denny Hamlin’s charitable gifts have been rejected by a shelter after the NASCAR star admitted to causing ‘absolute havoc’.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR confirm 2026 playoff format still in question despite major announcement



A senior NASCAR official has admitted that the playoff format for 2026 is not yet set in stone. ➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Reddick suffers massive blow ahead of crucial race



Ryan Blaney has been pole position for the NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale at Daytona on Saturday night.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR rival answers THE big question over infamous Kyle Busch quote



Brad Keselowski has opened up about his NASCAR rivalry with Kyle Busch and, of course, his infamous one-liner about his fellow Cup Series star.

➡️ READ MORE

