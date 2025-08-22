NASCAR Qualifying Results: Reddick suffers massive blow ahead of crucial race

Change your timezone:

Ryan Blaney has been pole position for the NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale at Daytona on Saturday night.

Friday running at the legendary Florida track's summer race was disrupted early by lightning in the area, with Xfinity Series qualifying delayed by over an hour.

They managed to get about a dozen cars through their flying laps before the lightning returned, voiding that session and running on long enough that the Cup Series session was called without a lap run.

The starting grid will instead be set by NASCAR's metric, which is bad news for Tyler Reddick in particular. Sitting two spots above the cut line, the 23XI Racing star just needs Alex Bowman not to outscore him by 29 points to be safely into the postseason no matter whether or not there's a new winner on Saturday.

However, the automatic grid has him starting down in 27th place, while Bowman will begin the race on the front row alongside Blaney and in prime position to start closing the gap with some early stage points.

With that said, let's take a look at the full starting order below!

NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole at Daytona?

After Friday evening's qualifying session at Daytona was cancelled, here is the starting lineup for the 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400:

1. Ryan Blaney, No. 12, Team Penske, Ford

2. Alex Bowman, No. 48, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

3. Kyle Larson, No. 5, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

4. Joey Logano, No. 22, Team Penske, Ford

5. Austin Cindric, No. 2, Team Penske, Ford

6. Denny Hamlin, No. 11, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

7. Austin Dillon, No. 3, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet

8. William Byron, No. 24, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

9. Chase Briscoe, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

10. Brad Keselowski, No. 6, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, Ford

11. Josh Berry, No. 21, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford

12. Daniel Suarez, No. 99, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet

13. Zane Smith, No. 38, Front Row Motorsports, Ford

14. Kyle Busch, No. 8, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet

15. Christopher Bell, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

16. Carson Hocevar, No. 77, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet

17. Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet

18. Ty Gibbs, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

19. Ross Chastain, No. 1, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet

20. Michael McDowell, No. 71, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet

21. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet

22. Bubba Wallace, No. 23, 23XI Racing, Toyota

23. Ty Dillon, No. 10, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet

24. Chris Buescher, No. 17, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, Ford

25. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47, HYAK Motorsports, Chevrolet

26. Erik Jones, No. 43, Legacy Motor Club, Toyota

27. Tyler Reddick, No. 45, 23XI Racing, Toyota

28. Todd Gilliland, No. 34, Front Row Motorsports, Ford

29. Cole Custer, No. 41, Haas Factory Team, Ford

30. Chase Elliott, No. 9, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

31. Ryan Preece, No. 60, RFK Racing, Ford

32. Noah Gragson, No. 4, Front Row Motorsports, Ford

33. Riley Herbst, No. 35, 23XI Racing, Toyota

34. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42, Legacy Motor Club, Toyota

35. Cody Ware, No. 51, Rick Ware Racing, Ford

36. Austin Hill, No. 33, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet

37. Justin Haley, No. 7, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet

38. BJ McLeod, No. 78, Live Fast Motorsports, Chevrolet

39. Casey Mears, No. 66, Garage 66, Ford

40. Joey Gase, No. 44, NY Racing Team, Chevrolet



