NASCAR Qualifying Results: Reddick suffers massive blow ahead of crucial race
Ryan Blaney has been pole position for the NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale at Daytona on Saturday night.
Friday running at the legendary Florida track's summer race was disrupted early by lightning in the area, with Xfinity Series qualifying delayed by over an hour.
They managed to get about a dozen cars through their flying laps before the lightning returned, voiding that session and running on long enough that the Cup Series session was called without a lap run.
The starting grid will instead be set by NASCAR's metric, which is bad news for Tyler Reddick in particular. Sitting two spots above the cut line, the 23XI Racing star just needs Alex Bowman not to outscore him by 29 points to be safely into the postseason no matter whether or not there's a new winner on Saturday.
However, the automatic grid has him starting down in 27th place, while Bowman will begin the race on the front row alongside Blaney and in prime position to start closing the gap with some early stage points.
With that said, let's take a look at the full starting order below!
NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole at Daytona?
After Friday evening's qualifying session at Daytona was cancelled, here is the starting lineup for the 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400:
1. Ryan Blaney, No. 12, Team Penske, Ford
2. Alex Bowman, No. 48, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet
3. Kyle Larson, No. 5, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet
4. Joey Logano, No. 22, Team Penske, Ford
5. Austin Cindric, No. 2, Team Penske, Ford
6. Denny Hamlin, No. 11, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota
7. Austin Dillon, No. 3, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet
8. William Byron, No. 24, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet
9. Chase Briscoe, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota
10. Brad Keselowski, No. 6, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, Ford
11. Josh Berry, No. 21, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford
12. Daniel Suarez, No. 99, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet
13. Zane Smith, No. 38, Front Row Motorsports, Ford
14. Kyle Busch, No. 8, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet
15. Christopher Bell, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota
16. Carson Hocevar, No. 77, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet
17. Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet
18. Ty Gibbs, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota
19. Ross Chastain, No. 1, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet
20. Michael McDowell, No. 71, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet
21. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet
22. Bubba Wallace, No. 23, 23XI Racing, Toyota
23. Ty Dillon, No. 10, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet
24. Chris Buescher, No. 17, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, Ford
25. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47, HYAK Motorsports, Chevrolet
26. Erik Jones, No. 43, Legacy Motor Club, Toyota
27. Tyler Reddick, No. 45, 23XI Racing, Toyota
28. Todd Gilliland, No. 34, Front Row Motorsports, Ford
29. Cole Custer, No. 41, Haas Factory Team, Ford
30. Chase Elliott, No. 9, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet
31. Ryan Preece, No. 60, RFK Racing, Ford
32. Noah Gragson, No. 4, Front Row Motorsports, Ford
33. Riley Herbst, No. 35, 23XI Racing, Toyota
34. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42, Legacy Motor Club, Toyota
35. Cody Ware, No. 51, Rick Ware Racing, Ford
36. Austin Hill, No. 33, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet
37. Justin Haley, No. 7, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet
38. BJ McLeod, No. 78, Live Fast Motorsports, Chevrolet
39. Casey Mears, No. 66, Garage 66, Ford
40. Joey Gase, No. 44, NY Racing Team, Chevrolet
