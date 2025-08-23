NASCAR rival answers THE big question over infamous Kyle Busch quote

Change your timezone:

Brad Keselowski has opened up about his NASCAR rivalry with Kyle Busch and, of course, his infamous one-liner about his fellow Cup Series star.

In 2010, Keselowski made waves in front of a 155,000 strong crowd at Bristol Motor Speedway, where he said: “Kyle Busch is a ass!”

15 years on, the iconic moment resurfaced when Keselowski was asked by a fan in a recent video on NASCAR’s social media: "Do you still think Keselowski is an ass?”

“Kyle and I have had an interesting relationship over the last decade or so,” the 2012 champion responded.

“Probably more lows than highs. Here’s the thing about rivalries. You cannot have a rivalry if the two drivers are not running in the top 10. It’s not a rivalry, it’s just a petty argument at that point.

“Until either one of us are consistently running in the top 10, there is no room for me to worry about Kyle Busch. So I don’t think about him being an ass or not an ass. If Kyle Busch and I are both in the top 10, yeah, he’s an ass.”

Keselowski and Busch’s NASCAR rivalry

Keselowski and Busch’s feud is one of the greatest in NASCAR history, with their dislike often translating off the track during their championship winning years.

However, there appeared to be a thaw in relations when they teamed up for a commercial celebrating the return to Homestead earlier this year.

During the social media video, the commercial was referenced and Keselowski was asked: 'If he is still an ass, why did you time travel with him?, a reference to the commercial from this year.

As Keselowski mentioned, the pair have been unable to run in the top 10 consistently this year, with the 2012 champion not featuring in the top 10 until the Coca-Cola 600.

It has been over a year since Keselowski’s last Cup Series win, while Busch has been on a winless drought since his victory at the World Wide Technology Raceway in 2023.

