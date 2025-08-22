NASCAR confirms driver officially out of Daytona race

Change your timezone:

NASCAR have confirmed that a driver has withdrawn from this weekend’s action at Daytona.

Alongside the Cup Series, the Xfinity Series will also return for qualifying and the race on Friday at Daytona International Speedway.

NASCAR confirmed an official list of 39 entries earlier this week, with only 38 drivers allowed to compete in the race.

However, all drivers on the entry list will get a chance to compete in Friday’s race after it was confirmed the No. 74 of Logan Bearden has withdrawn from this weekend’s action.

Bearden was a late removal from the entry list, and will not qualify or race.

NASCAR Schedule 2026 Every Cup, O'Reilly Auto Parts and Truck Series race confirmed

Who will compete at Daytona this weekend?

Meanwhile, Connor Zilisch has been cleared to race on Friday, despite having broken his collarbone at Watkins Glen.

The driver confirmed he was able to compete on social media, where he shared a screenshot of the message confirming he had been ‘officially cleared’.

“Cya tomorrow Daytona! Thank you to my doctors, surgeons, and everyone who has supported me through this ordeal,” the 19-year-old wrote on X.

Zilisch was celebrating his sixth win of the 2025 season at Watkins Glen, when he slipped and fell while standing on the roof and door of his No. 88 Chevrolet.

While he was released from hospital the same night, he missed his appearance with Trackhouse Racing in the Cup Series race on Sunday.

The youngster has since undergone successful surgery on his broken collarbone and will compete this weekend, although Parker Kligerman is likely to replace him in the No. 88 at some point during the race.

READ MORE: NASCAR announces historic IndyCar crossover race

Related