Denny Hamlin told to stop donating to charity after causing 'absolute havoc'

Denny Hamlin’s charitable gifts have been rejected by a shelter after the NASCAR star admitted to causing ‘absolute havoc’.

Fans caught a glimpse into the day-to-day of Hamlin in a recent social media post, from the filming of his podcast to a sneak peak inside his closet.

The camera then panned to what can only be described as an goldmine of Air Jordans neatly ordered on shelves and on the floor.

“I probably wear about 5% of the shoes that are sitting up here,” Hamlin said.

“I used to give away most of the shoes that I get. So I get a shipment every month, pick what I wanted to wear and then whatever I didn’t I would send down to the shelter. That caused absolute havoc and they told me no more!”

Hamlin takes NASCAR fans inside his life

During his tour of his collection of Air Jordans, Hamlin also shared an anecdote about meeting with good friend and 23XI Racing co-owner Michael Jordan.

Hamlin said: “I’ll never forget I was at a Charlotte Hornets game, they said ‘hey Mike wants to meet you’.

"He’s asking all these questions. What are you talking about? You watch NASCAR? He’s like ‘man I love NASCAR, I never miss’."

Hamlin then took fans on a tour of the 23XI factory, which featured a display of Jordan 11s in the shape of a 23 on the wall, after the 44-year-old revealed his own collection was not allowed to feature in the factory.

