NASCAR chairman sends emotional message after motorsport legend dies

NASCAR chairman and CEO Jim France has paid tribute to motorsport legend Humpy Wheeler, after his passing this week at 86.

Wheeler was well known as a maverick race promotor, helming the Charlotte Motor Speedway for 33 years and helping usher NASCAR into the American mainstream.

The Belmont, North Carolina native's contributions to the sport were honored again just this year, when he was awarded the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR for the 2026 Hall of Fame Class in May.

One of his most lasting contributions to the sport was to introduce lights at Charlotte, the first track of its size to hold floodlit night-time races, with tracks all over the country quickly following suit.

He was also, for the younger readers, the voice of the 1975 Cadillac Coupe de Ville 'Tex' in Pixar's Cars, later reprising that role in 2017 for Cars 3.

Jim France: Humpy Wheeler transformed NASCAR's fan experience

France said of Wheeler: “Humpy Wheeler was a visionary whose name became synonymous with promotion and innovation in our sport. During his decades leading Charlotte Motor Speedway, Humpy transformed the fan experience through his creativity, bold ideas and tireless passion.

"His efforts helped expand NASCAR’s national footprint, cement Charlotte as a must-visit racing and entertainment complex and recently earned him the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s prestigious Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR.

"On behalf of NASCAR and the France family, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Wheeler family and all who were touched by his remarkable life and legacy.”

