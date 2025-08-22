NASCAR reveals talks with Canadian groups after ditching international race for 2026

Change your timezone:

NASCAR has confirmed that it is aiming to bring one of its national series back to Canada in the near future.

Wednesday's schedule release saw no dates in the Cup, Xfinity (/O'Reilly Auto Parts) or Truck Series outside of the United States, despite what organizers hailed as a successful Cup debut in Mexico this year.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Denny Hamlin frustrated with penalty as driver set to miss Daytona race

Returning to Mexico City in 2026 specifically was logistically complex for a number of reasons, not least the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but there were some hopes earlier in the year that Canada could get a visit on next year's schedule.

Some reports in the spring had claimed that the Xfinity Series could return to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, where it raced between 2007-12 as the Nationwide Series, ahead of a potential Cup debut north of the border in 2027.

That has obviously not come to fruition, but there are still hopes and discussions ongoing to expand NASCAR's geographical range.

READ MORE: NASCAR announces historic IndyCar crossover race

NASCAR considering 2027 Canada race

Speaking to the media after the schedule release on Wednesday, NASCAR executive vice president and chief venue and racing innovation officer Ben Kennedy said: "We'd love to be both north of the border and south of the border in the future, and potentially beyond that at some point."

He continued: "We've had a handful of conversations with a few groups north of the border interested in a national series race. We haven't been able to deliver that yet. But I would say that is something that we're taking a look at as we think about 2027 and beyond.

"We have some good relationships up there. I think the good news is we have experience bringing both our O'Reilly Series and our Craftsman Truck Series north of the border with a handful of promoters.

"Nothing to report today, obviously, but something that is high on our consideration set for '27."

READ MORE: Denny Hamlin reveals NASCAR schedule secret as 2026 calendar leaks

Related