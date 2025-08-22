Change your timezone:

Chase Briscoe is far from done with the NASCAR Cup Series as he continues to chase that elusive championship dream. But there are other challenges he would love to take on.

The 30-year-old is currently eighth in this season’s standings, and already locked into a playoff berth thanks to his victory in Pocono in June.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Denny Hamlin frustrated with penalty as driver set to miss Daytona race

But the man from Mitchell, Indiana clearly has a ton of interest in being a part of other racing series at some stage in the future.

Briscoe retired from sprint cars

Only recently Briscoe admitted that his days of actually racing Sprint Cars is likely done, on the back of wife Marissa giving birth to twins last year (the couple now have three children).

He said: “I’m retired, at least for the time being. Probably for good, truthfully.

“We had twins last year. So having three kids now, it just makes it harder to tell my wife, ‘Hey, I’m going to leave a couple days early (before a NASCAR race) and go run some sprint car races.’”

Chase absolutely does retain an interest in adding to his racing interests though, and he admitted as much during a Q and A session with fans on social media this week.

Chase the team owner?

When asked if he’d consider fielding a team in World of Outlaws or High Limit Racing, the answer was emphatic.

“WOULD ABSOLUTELY LOVE TO. Literally my dream. Ust have to find the sponsorship for it or find a team that would be willing to allow me to be a part of theirs.”

Briscoe was also asked whether he felt comfortable in his position in NASCAR having joined Joe Gibbs Racing earlier this year to drive the No. 19 Toyota.

He said: “I mean yes and no, I feel like you always have to feel like you’re replaceable because you are but I feel like I’ve gotten enough results and have came way further than I ever expected so I feel like I made it.”

READ MORE: NASCAR announces historic IndyCar crossover race

Related