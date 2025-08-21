close global

The NASCAR logo in Chicago

NASCAR Today: Cup Series legend in damning accusation before 2026 schedule release

Chris Deeley
NASCAR legend Richard Petty has weighed in on one of the hottest topics in the sport right now.

Denny Hamlin reveals NASCAR schedule secret as 2026 calendar leaks

NASCAR might want to make it appear that it collaborates with teams regarding the Cup Series schedule, but that isn't the case according to Joe Gibbs Racing star Denny Hamlin.

NASCAR Schedule Release: Every Cup, O'Reilly Auto Parts and Truck Series race in 2026 confirmed

NASCAR has announced its 2026 racing schedules for the Cup Series, O'Reilly Auto Parts Series and Truck Series. ➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR official issues Bubba Wallace penalty verdict

NASCAR has laid out why Bubba Wallace's No. 23 team didn't receive as harsh a penalty as they previously may have done when his wheel came off at Richmond this weekend.

NASCAR announces historic IndyCar crossover race

NASCAR will make history in 2026 when a Truck Series race takes place on a street course for the first time ever.

