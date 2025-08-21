Kyle Busch shows true colors with Chase Elliott message

Change your timezone:

Kyle Busch can be accused of many things, but it appears a bad sportsman is not one of them, with the two-time champion showing his true colors with a message to a NASCAR rival following last weekend's race at Richmond Raceway.

Hendrick Motorsports star Chase Elliott has revealed that Busch reached out to him via text message this week to apologize for an incident that occurred at the short track in Virginia.

On lap 198 of Saturday's race, Busch triggered a multi-car wreck when he tagged the left rear of Chase Briscoe. Elliott had managed to swerve the wreck itself, but as Busch was coming down to the inside of the track, he swerved into the No. 9, sending it nose-first into the wall.

This ended not only Elliott's day, but also his hopes of winning the regular season championship, an honor which went to his teammate William Byron in the end.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Denny Hamlin frustrated with penalty as driver set to miss Daytona race

Chase Elliott reveals Kyle Busch apology

Clearly feeling responsible, Busch reached out to Elliott post-race to apologize and explain how things went down from his perspective.

“Yeah, Kyle [Busch] did reach out to me, he apologised for what happened,” Elliott explained, via CBS Sports' Steven Taranto.

“I don't have any different opinion on it. I was never mad at him, you know, I knew it was a mistake right when I saw it.

“So it sucks, I hate it. It killed our night and then our regular season Championship hopes kind of all at the same time, but I knew it was nothing that he did on purpose, and it wasn’t anything aimed at us.

“It was just the way that it all went down, and unfortunately, we were just on the bad end of it, but I'm not mad at him over it.

“I appreciate his message and him reaching out to me about it, but I’m not mad…it is what it is.”

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series return confirmed for former Hendrick Motorsports star

Related