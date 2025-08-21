NASCAR Cup Series team reveal official reason for skipping Daytona race

Change your timezone:

Beard Motorsports have revealed the reason behind their decision to skip this weekend's Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway.

The team only race in the Cup Series part-time, but usually opt to race in the superspeedway events on the schedule, leading to some questions about why they were absent from the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

A team representative has now confirmed to TobyChristie.com that it's all about the outfit taking a different approach to 2025's Cup Series calendar, branching out to other events instead.

"Beard [Motorsports] approached this year a little differently," they said. "Instead of racing specifically on superspeedways, the team opted to enter Texas and Indianapolis this year, in addition to the Daytona 500 and both Talladega races."

The upcoming Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway will be the first time since October 2023 that the team's No. 62 Chevrolet has not been present at a NASCAR Cup Series event on a traditional superspeedway.

NASCAR heads back to Daytona

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 sees the Cup Series return to the track for the second time this season after the season-opening Daytona 500 in February, with the stars slated to complete 160 laps to end the regular season this time around.

February's Daytona 500 was won by Hendrick Motorsports star William Byron, who evaded a late wreck to take the black and white checkered flag for back-to-back victories in one of NASCAR's crown jewel events.

For this particular race at Daytona, all eyes will be on who will wrap up the final two playoff spots, with this weekend's winner able to guarantee themselves a spot in the postseason no matter how badly their campaign might have gone so far.

That makes for high stakes as the regular season draws to a close, following last weekend's dramatic race at Richmond.

The remaining playoff spots narrowed by a one after victory for Austin Dillon, leaving Alex Bowman 60 points ahead of Chris Buescher for the final spot but exposed to a possible new winner at Daytona.

Tyler Reddick was unable to secure a playoff spot at last weekend's race, but his advantage over Bowman is 29 points heading into the regular season finale.

