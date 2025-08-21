Change your timezone:

NASCAR fans have been given a brutal weather warning after the unveiling of the Cup Series schedule for 2026.

Next year’s calendar is now officially in the books after the big reveal, with several major storylines emerging.

Dover gets the All-Star Race, North Wilkesboro returns to Cup Series action for the first time in 30 years and San Diego and Chicagoland are added to the roster of tracks.

As well as those big narratives though, there was one other nugget which caught the attention of NASCAR insiders, and it will have fans anxiously checking weather forecasts in 2026.

Watkins Glen moves to May

That would be the decision to move Watkins Glen up in the schedule by three months to May 10 from August. Surprising given the prevailing conditions in upstate New York at that time of year.

Jordan Bianchi and Jeff Gluck of The Athletic both voiced strong opinions on the move in their reaction to the schedule release.

Bianchi said: “Watkins Glen is not a place that should be hosting a Cup race in early May. The weather is simply too unpredictable; NASCAR is asking for Mother Nature to cause trouble. Plus, for a track that relies heavily on camping - and sells a good number of tickets as a popular stop on the circuit - it’s hard to imagine such fanfare will greet NASCAR next year, especially on Mother’s Day weekend.

NASCAR decision 'a head scratcher'

“This is a head scratcher. Looking long term, you hope this is only a one-year thing with Watkins Glen returning to its August spot in 2027.”

Gluck added: “I’m disappointed to see race fans in the Northeast get shafted. Dover already lost one of its two dates and now gets the All-Star Race instead of a points race? I’m pretty sure not a single Dover fan asked for the All-Star Race to move there.

“Plus, that May date is paired with Watkins Glen on back-to-back weeks (and bundle up if you’re headed to the Glen; upstate New York sometimes gets snow in May).”

NASCAR 2026 schedule

Sunday, Feb. 1: Clash (Bowman Gray Stadium)

Sunday, Feb. 15: Daytona 500

Sunday, Feb. 22: EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta)

Sunday, March 1: Circuit of The Americas (Austin)

Sunday, March 8: Phoenix Raceway

Sunday, March 15: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Sunday, March 22: Darlington Raceway

Sunday, March 29: Martinsville Speedway

Sunday, April 5: OFF WEEK

Sunday, April 12: Bristol Motor Speedway

Sunday, April 19: Kansas Speedway

Sunday, April 26: Talladega Superspeedway

Sunday, May 3: Texas Motor Speedway

Sunday, May 10: Watkins Glen International

Sunday, May 17: All‐Star Race (Dover Motor Speedway)

Sunday, May 24: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Sunday, May 31: Nashville Superspeedway

Sunday, June 7: Michigan International Speedway

Sunday, June 14: Pocono Raceway

Sunday, June 21: San Diego (Naval Base Coronado)

Sunday, June 28: Sonoma Raceway

Sunday, July 5: Chicagoland Speedway

Sunday, July 12: EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta)

Sunday, July 19: North Wilkesboro Speedway

Sunday, July 26: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Sunday, Aug. 2: OFF WEEK

Sunday, Aug. 9: Iowa Speedway

Saturday, Aug. 15: Richmond Raceway

Sunday, Aug. 23: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Saturday, Aug. 29: Daytona International Speedway

Sunday, Sept. 6: Darlington Raceway*

Sunday, Sept. 13: World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway* (St. Louis)

Saturday, Sept. 19: Bristol Motor Speedway*

Sunday, Sept. 27: Kansas Speedway*

Sunday, Oct. 4: Las Vegas Motor Speedway*

Sunday, Oct. 11: Charlotte Roval*

Sunday, Oct. 18: Phoenix Raceway*

Sunday, Oct. 25: Talladega Superspeedway*

Sunday, Nov. 1: Martinsville Speedway*

Sunday, Nov. 8: NASCAR Championship (Homestead-Miami Speedway)*



*Playoff races

