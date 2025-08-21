NASCAR gets SNOW RACE warning after huge change confirmed
NASCAR gets SNOW RACE warning after huge change confirmed
Change your timezone:
NASCAR fans have been given a brutal weather warning after the unveiling of the Cup Series schedule for 2026.
Next year’s calendar is now officially in the books after the big reveal, with several major storylines emerging.
NASCAR HEADLINES: Denny Hamlin frustrated with penalty as driver set to miss Daytona race
Dover gets the All-Star Race, North Wilkesboro returns to Cup Series action for the first time in 30 years and San Diego and Chicagoland are added to the roster of tracks.
As well as those big narratives though, there was one other nugget which caught the attention of NASCAR insiders, and it will have fans anxiously checking weather forecasts in 2026.
Watkins Glen moves to May
That would be the decision to move Watkins Glen up in the schedule by three months to May 10 from August. Surprising given the prevailing conditions in upstate New York at that time of year.
Jordan Bianchi and Jeff Gluck of The Athletic both voiced strong opinions on the move in their reaction to the schedule release.
Bianchi said: “Watkins Glen is not a place that should be hosting a Cup race in early May. The weather is simply too unpredictable; NASCAR is asking for Mother Nature to cause trouble. Plus, for a track that relies heavily on camping - and sells a good number of tickets as a popular stop on the circuit - it’s hard to imagine such fanfare will greet NASCAR next year, especially on Mother’s Day weekend.
NASCAR decision 'a head scratcher'
“This is a head scratcher. Looking long term, you hope this is only a one-year thing with Watkins Glen returning to its August spot in 2027.”
Gluck added: “I’m disappointed to see race fans in the Northeast get shafted. Dover already lost one of its two dates and now gets the All-Star Race instead of a points race? I’m pretty sure not a single Dover fan asked for the All-Star Race to move there.
“Plus, that May date is paired with Watkins Glen on back-to-back weeks (and bundle up if you’re headed to the Glen; upstate New York sometimes gets snow in May).”
NASCAR 2026 schedule
Sunday, Feb. 1: Clash (Bowman Gray Stadium)
Sunday, Feb. 15: Daytona 500
Sunday, Feb. 22: EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta)
Sunday, March 1: Circuit of The Americas (Austin)
Sunday, March 8: Phoenix Raceway
Sunday, March 15: Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Sunday, March 22: Darlington Raceway
Sunday, March 29: Martinsville Speedway
Sunday, April 5: OFF WEEK
Sunday, April 12: Bristol Motor Speedway
Sunday, April 19: Kansas Speedway
Sunday, April 26: Talladega Superspeedway
Sunday, May 3: Texas Motor Speedway
Sunday, May 10: Watkins Glen International
Sunday, May 17: All‐Star Race (Dover Motor Speedway)
Sunday, May 24: Charlotte Motor Speedway
Sunday, May 31: Nashville Superspeedway
Sunday, June 7: Michigan International Speedway
Sunday, June 14: Pocono Raceway
Sunday, June 21: San Diego (Naval Base Coronado)
Sunday, June 28: Sonoma Raceway
Sunday, July 5: Chicagoland Speedway
Sunday, July 12: EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta)
Sunday, July 19: North Wilkesboro Speedway
Sunday, July 26: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Sunday, Aug. 2: OFF WEEK
Sunday, Aug. 9: Iowa Speedway
Saturday, Aug. 15: Richmond Raceway
Sunday, Aug. 23: New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Saturday, Aug. 29: Daytona International Speedway
Sunday, Sept. 6: Darlington Raceway*
Sunday, Sept. 13: World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway* (St. Louis)
Saturday, Sept. 19: Bristol Motor Speedway*
Sunday, Sept. 27: Kansas Speedway*
Sunday, Oct. 4: Las Vegas Motor Speedway*
Sunday, Oct. 11: Charlotte Roval*
Sunday, Oct. 18: Phoenix Raceway*
Sunday, Oct. 25: Talladega Superspeedway*
Sunday, Nov. 1: Martinsville Speedway*
Sunday, Nov. 8: NASCAR Championship (Homestead-Miami Speedway)*
*Playoff races
READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series return confirmed for former Hendrick Motorsports star
Related
Latest News
NASCAR gets SNOW RACE warning after huge change confirmed
- 1 hour ago
Kyle Larson could MISS first race in over a decade
- 2 hours ago
Billionaire F1 boss reveals unusual diet
- Yesterday 21:00
F1 team sponsor slammed over tragic incident
- Yesterday 19:00
Circuit boss reveals $70 MILLION cost to bring F1 back
- Yesterday 17:00
Denny Hamlin reveals NASCAR schedule secret as 2026 calendar leaks
- Yesterday 15:00
Most read
F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole
- 2 august
NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race
- 3 august
Red Bull chief reveals talks with Mercedes star
- 6 august
NASCAR confirm six Cup Series penalties at Watkins Glen
- 11 august
Daniel Ricciardo 'proud' of incredible Max Verstappen achievement
- 14 august
NASCAR legend Kyle Busch issues $50million retirement warning
- 1 august