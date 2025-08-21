Change your timezone:

Cade Dillard has been handed a six-month suspension by the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series for causing an intentional wreck, and then saying he would do it again.

The 34-year-old from Robeline, Louisiana was at the center of a huge flashpoint when he sent bitter rival Garrett Alberson into the wall in their Group B feature race at Batesville Motor Speedway last Friday.

Neither car could continue after the contact, but that was just the start of what would become a major storyline when Dillard faced the cameras postrace.

Not only did he show zero remorse for what had happened on track, Dillard also said he would repeat his controversial action again in the same situation.

Angry Dillard goes off to media

Speaking to FloRacing, he fumed: “That Garrett just once again proves how big of an idiot he is. Every time he buckles his helmet on he tears somebody’s stuff up.”

Dillard claimed he has had issues with Alberson in the past, and ended his fiery interview by claiming: “If he touches me again, I’ll total him out again”.

Unsurprisingly that got the attention of race officials, and they responded by handing down a heavy ban from the series - six months in total.

An official statement read: “The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series presented by FloRacing announced penalties for Cade Dillard after an on-track incident and subsequent actions at Batesville Motor Speedway on Friday, August 15.

Suspension handed down

“The on-track incident happened during the Group B feature race between Dillard and Garrett Alberson. On a restart on lap seven, Alberson passed for the lead in turn two. As the two drivers exited turn two, contact was made, causing Alberson to hit the backstretch wall. Neither car could continue after the crash.

“In an interview with FloRacing, Dillard admitted to intentionally causing the chaos and expressed his intentions to do it again if the opportunity arose.

“After review, Dillard’s on-track and off-track actions were deemed aggressive, violating the conduct policy in section 1.4 of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series presented by FloRacing rulebook. As a result, Dillard has been suspended for six months from any Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series presented by FloRacing competition.”

