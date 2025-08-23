NASCAR Cup Series Race Today: Daytona start time, TV channel, live stream and lineup

Change your timezone:

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series hits Daytona International Speedway today (Saturday, August 23), and we have all of the time, scheduling, TV and streaming details you need ahead of the race.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 sees the Cup Series return to the track for the second time this season after the season-opening Daytona 500 in February, with the stars slated to complete 160 laps to end the regular season this time around.

Of course, heading into the race, all eyes are on who will wrap up the final two playoff spots, with Sunday's winner able to guarantee themselves a spot in the postseason, no matter how badly their campaign might have gone so far.

Of course, February's Daytona 500 was won by Hendrick Motorsports star William Byron, who evaded a late wreck to take the black and white checkered flag for back-to-back victories in NASCAR's crown jewel event.

Who wins this time around remains to be seen, and with that said, let's get into the all-important details that you came here for!

What time is the NASCAR race today?

The Cup Series race at Daytona is scheduled to start at 7:30pm ET today - Saturday, August 23.

The race start time converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States (ET): 7:30pm

United States (CT): 6:30pm

United States (MT): 5:30pm

United States (PT): 4:30pm



What TV channel is the NASCAR race on today?

Saturday's race will be broadcast live on NBC, with pre-race coverage getting underway at 7pm ET.

For those wanting to tune into the action via the radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and MRN have the call.

Live stream options

There are several streaming options available for Saturday's race.

You can watch live on the NBC Sports App and Peacock TV, while the NBC channel is also available on several streaming services, including:

– fuboTV – YouTubeTV – Sling TV (blue package) – Hulu + Live TV – DirecTV Stream

NASCAR lineup today

Here is the full starting lineup for Saturday's Cup Series race at Daytona, after qualifying was cancelled due to weather.

1. Ryan Blaney, No. 12, Team Penske, Ford

2. Alex Bowman, No. 48, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

3. Kyle Larson, No. 5, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

4. Joey Logano, No. 22, Team Penske, Ford

5. Austin Cindric, No. 2, Team Penske, Ford

6. Denny Hamlin, No. 11, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

7. Austin Dillon, No. 3, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet

8. Chase Briscoe, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

9. Brad Keselowski, No. 6, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, Ford

10. Josh Berry, No. 21, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford

11. Daniel Suarez, No. 99, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet

12. Zane Smith, No. 38, Front Row Motorsports, Ford

13. Kyle Busch, No. 8, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet

14. Christopher Bell, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

15. Carson Hocevar, No. 77, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet

16. Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet

17. Ty Gibbs, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

18. Ross Chastain, No. 1, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet

19. Michael McDowell, No. 71, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet

20. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet

21. Bubba Wallace, No. 23, 23XI Racing, Toyota

22. Ty Dillon, No. 10, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet

23. Chris Buescher, No. 17, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, Ford

24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47, HYAK Motorsports, Chevrolet

25. Erik Jones, No. 43, Legacy Motor Club, Toyota

26. Tyler Reddick, No. 45, 23XI Racing, Toyota

27. Todd Gilliland, No. 34, Front Row Motorsports, Ford

28. Cole Custer, No. 41, Haas Factory Team, Ford

29. Chase Elliott, No. 9, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

30. Ryan Preece, No. 60, RFK Racing, Ford

31. Noah Gragson, No. 4, Front Row Motorsports, Ford

32. Riley Herbst, No. 35, 23XI Racing, Toyota

33. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42, Legacy Motor Club, Toyota

34. Cody Ware, No. 51, Rick Ware Racing, Ford

35. Austin Hill, No. 33, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet

36. Justin Haley, No. 7, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet

37. Casey Mears, No. 66, Garage 66, Ford

38. Joey Gase, No. 44, NY Racing Team, Chevrolet

39. *William Byron, No. 24, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

40. *BJ McLeod, No. 78, Live Fast Motorsports, Chevrolet



*Moved to the back with penalties

