NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Today: Daytona start time, TV channel and live stream
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Daytona International Speedway today (Friday, August 22), and we've got all of the time scheduling, TV, and streaming details you need to know ahead of the action.
Today's qualifying session will determine the starting lineup for Saturday's race, with no duels in place like they were when the Cup Series stars hit the track for Daytona 500 qualifying in February.
Joe Gibbs Racing star Chase Briscoe was the man to take pole back in that February session, beating a string of Ford drivers in Austin Cindric, Ryan Preece and Joey Logano, to do so.
Who comes out on top remains to be seen, and with that said, let's get into the all-important information that you came here for!
What time is NASCAR qualifying today?
Cup Series qualifying at Daytona is scheduled to start at 5:05pm ET on Friday, August 22, with no practice set to take place beforehand.
The start time for qualifying converted to local time zones is as follows:
United States (ET): 5:05pm
United States (CT): 4:05pm
United States (MT): 3:05pm
United States (PT): 2:05pm
What TV channel is NASCAR qualifying on today?
Today's qualifying action will be broadcast live on truTV, with coverage getting underway on the channel at 5pm ET.
For those wanting to tune into the session via the radio, SiriusXM and MRN are the places to go.
Live stream options
There are several streaming options available for today's qualifying.
Those looking to live stream today’s session on the go can do so via the truTV app, whilst the truTV channel can also be viewed via any streaming platforms that carry the service, such as:
- Hulu + Live TV
- YouTube TV
- DirecTV Stream
- Sling TV (Blue package)
Qualifying order
Here is the order in which the drivers will set their lap times today:
1. Joey Gase, No. 44, NY Racing Team Chevrolet
2. Casey Mears, No. 66, Garage 66 Ford
3. BJ McLeod, No. 78, Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
4. Justin Haley, No. 7, Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
5. Austin Hill, No. 33, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
6. Cody Ware, No. 51, Rick Ware Racing Ford
7. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42, Legacy Motor Club Toyota
8. Riley Herbst, No. 35, 23XI Racing Toyota
9. Noah Gragson, No. 4, Front Row Motorsports Ford
10. Ryan Preece, No. 60, RFK Racing Ford
11. Chase Elliott, No. 9, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
12. Cole Custer, No. 41, Haas Factory Team Ford
13. Todd Gilliland, No. 34, Front Row Motorsports Ford
14. Tyler Reddick, No. 45, 23XI Racing Toyota
15. Erik Jones, No. 43, Legacy Motor Club Toyota
16. Ricky Stenhouse, No. 47, JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
17. Chris Buescher, No. 17, RFK Racing Ford
18. Ty Dillon, No. 10, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
19. Bubba Wallace, No. 23, 23XI Racing Toyota
20. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
21. Michael McDowell, No. 71, Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
22. Ross Chastain, No. 1, Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
23. Ty Gibbs, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
24. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 88, Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
25. Carson Hocevar, No. 77, Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
26. Christopher Bell, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
27. Kyle Busch, No. 8, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
28. Zane Smith, No. 38, Front Row Motorsports Ford
29. Daniel Suarez, No. 99, Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
30. Josh Berry, No. 21, Wood Brothers Racing Ford
31. Brad Keselowski, No. 6, RFK Racing Ford
32. Chase Briscoe, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
33. William Byron, No. 24, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
34. Austin Dillon, No. 3, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
35. Denny Hamlin, No. 11, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
36. Austin Cindric, No. 2, Team Penske Ford
37. Joey Logano, No. 22, Team Penske Ford
38. Kyle Larson, No. 5, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
39. Alex Bowman, No. 48, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
40. Ryan Blaney, No. 12, Team Penske Ford
