NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Daytona start time, TV channel, live stream and lineup

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series hits Daytona International Speedway today (Friday, August 22), and we have all of the time scheduling, TV and streaming details you need ahead of the race.

The Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola will see the Xfinity Series drivers complete 100 laps at the 'world center of racing', with just three races remaining in the regular season.

Last time out at Watkins Glen, JR Motorsports star Connor Zilisch was the man to take the win, although he injured himself badly when celebrating in victory lane, forcing him to undergo surgery as a result. Remarkably, at the time of writing, Zilisch is set to race – although he's now admitted he's likely to drop out early and let Parker Kligerman finish the race for him.

Of course, the Xfinity Series has already raced at Daytona earlier this season, with the season-opener having been held at the Florida track. On that occasion, Jesse Love was the winner, edging the likes of Sam Mayer and Sheldon Creed after taking the white flag just a fraction before a huge race-ending wreck.

Who wins this time around remains to be seen, and with that said, let's get into the all-important details that you came here for.

What time is the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Friday's Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway is set to start at 7:30pm ET. Qualifying will take place earlier in the day at 3pm ET.

The race start time converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States (ET): 7:30pm United States (CT): 6:30pm United States (MT): 5:30pm United States (PT): 4:30pm

What TV channel is the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on today?

Friday's race will be broadcast live on the CW, with pre-race coverage getting underway at 7pm ET.

For those wanting to tune into the action via the radio, SiriusXM and MRN have the call.

Live stream options

Whilst Xfinity Series qualifying action is shown live on the CW App, races are not available until the next day as replays. However, there are still some streaming options available.

The CW channel is available on a number of streaming services, such as:

– fuboTV – Hulu + Live TV – DirecTV Stream – YouTubeTV

Lineup

Here is the full entry list for Friday's race. Once qualifying is complete and the starting lineup is set, the below will be updated to reflect this.

1. Sheldon Creed, No. 00, Haas Factory Team Ford

2. Carson Kvapil, No. 1, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

3. Jesse Love, No. 2, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

4. Parker Retzlaff, No. 4, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

5. Patrick Emerling, No. 07, SS-Green Light Racing Chevrolet

6. Justin Allgaier, No. 7, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

7. Sammy Smith, No. 8, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

8. Daniel Dye, No. 10, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

9. Justin Haley, No. 11, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

10. Garrett Smithley, No. 14, SS-Green Light Racing Chevrolet

11. Christian Eckes, No. 16, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

12. William Sawalich, No. 18, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

13. Aric Almirola, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

14. Brandon Jones, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

15. Austin Hill, No. 21, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

16. Harrison Burton, No. 25, AM Racing Ford

17. Dean Thompson, No. 26, Sam Hunt Racing Toyota

18. Jeb Burton, No. 27, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

19. Kyle Sieg, No. 28, RSS Racing Ford

20. Blaine Perkins, No. 31, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

21. Rajah Caruth, No. 32, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

22. Mason Maggio, No. 35, Joey Gase Motorsports Chevrolet

23. Ryan Sieg, No. 39, RSS Racing Ford

24. Sam Mayer, No. 41, Haas Factory Team Ford

25. Anthony Alfredo, No. 42, Youngs Motorsports Chevrolet

26. Brennan Poole, No. 44, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

27. Josh Williams, No. 45, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

28. Nicholas Sanchez, No. 48, Big Machine Racing Chevrolet

29. Jeremy Clements, No. 51, Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet

30. Joey Gase, No. 53, Joey Gase Motorsports Chevrolet

31. Taylor Gray, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

32. Leland Honeyman Jr, No. 70, Cope Family Racing Chevrolet

33. Ryan Ellis, No. 71, DGM Racing Chevrolet

34. Logan Bearden, No. 74, Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet

35. Connor Zilisch, No. 88, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

36. Josh Bilicki, No. 91, DGM Racing Chevrolet

37. Natalie Decker, No. 92, DGM Racing Chevrolet

38. Matt DiBenedetto, No. 99, Viking Motorsports Chevrolet

39. Caesar Bacarella, No. 105, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet



