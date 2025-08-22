NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying Today: Daytona start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

Change your timezone:

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series hits Daytona International Speedway on Friday, August 22, for qualifying, and we've got the time, scheduling, TV and streaming details you need ahead of the action.

Friday's session marks the first time that the Xfinity Series cars have hit the track since Watkins Glen almost a fortnight ago, with the drivers having had some time off last weekend as the Cup and Truck Series hit Richmond Raceway in Virginia.

It's back and it's a big one this time around, however, with qualifying set to determine the starting lineup for Friday night's 100-lap Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola.

Earlier this year at Daytona, Justin Allgaier was the man to take pole, showing his calm and experience in the No. 7 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports. Who that honor goes to this time around remains to be seen.

With that said, let's get into the all-important details that you came here for.

What time is Xfinity Series qualifying today?

Xfinity Series qualifying at Daytona International Speedway is scheduled to start at 3pm ET on Friday, August 22.

The start time for qualifying converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States (ET): 3pm

United States (CT): 2pm

United States (MT): 1pm

United States (PT): 12pm



What TV channel is Xfinity Series qualifying on today?

Today's qualifying action will not be broadcast live on TV. However, you can watch all of the action live for free on The CW App.

Usually, Xfinity Series practice is also available to watch live on The CW App beforehand at no cost. However, there is no practice session this weekend.

Unfortunately, there is no live radio coverage of the session being broadcast.

Live stream options

The best streaming option to watch Xfinity Series qualifying today is via The CW App.

The CW App is showing all of the qualifying and practice sessions from the Xfinity Series in 2025 exclusively and for free.

Qualifying Order

Here is the order in which the drivers will set their lap times today:

1. Natalie Decker, No. 92, DGM Racing Chevrolet

2. Logan Bearden, No. 74, Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet

3. Caesar Bacarella, No. 105, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

4. Garrett Smithley, No. 14, SS-Green Light Racing Chevrolet

5. Leland Honeyman Jr, No. 70, Cope Family Racing Chevrolet

6. Patrick Emerling, No. 07, SS-Green Light Racing Chevrolet

7. Matt DiBenedetto, No. 99, Viking Motorsports Chevrolet

8. Anthony Alfredo, No. 42, Youngs Motorsports Chevrolet

9. Ryan Ellis, No. 71, DGM Racing Chevrolet

10. Kyle Sieg, No. 28, RSS Racing Ford

11. Aric Almirola, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12. Josh Bilicki, No. 91, DGM Racing Chevrolet

13. Sheldon Creed, No. 00, Haas Factory Team Ford

14. Mason Maggio, No. 35, Joey Gase Motorsports Chevrolet

15. Joey Gase, No. 53, Joey Gase Motorsports Chevrolet

16. William Sawalich, No. 18, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

17. Blaine Perkins, No. 31, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

18. Ryan Sieg, No. 39, RSS Racing Ford

19. Justin Haley, No. 11, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

20. Josh Williams, No. 45, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

21. Parker Retzlaff, No. 4, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

22. Nicholas Sanchez, No. 48, Big Machine Racing Chevrolet

23. Daniel Dye, No. 10, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

24. Jeremy Clements, No. 51, Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet

25. Rajah Caruth, No. 32, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

26. Taylor Gray, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

27. Jeb Burton, No. 27, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

28. Brennan Poole, No. 44, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

29. Dean Thompson, No. 26, Sam Hunt Racing Toyota

30. Jesse Love, No. 2, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

31. Christian Eckes, No. 16, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

32. Harrison Burton, No. 25, AM Racing Ford

33. Brandon Jones, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

34. Carson Kvapil, No. 1, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

35. Justin Allgaier, No. 7, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

36. Austin Hill, No. 21, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

37. Sammy Smith, No. 8, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

38. Sam Mayer, No. 41, Haas Factory Team Ford

39. Connor Zilisch, No. 88, JR Motorsports Chevrolet



