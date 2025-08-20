NASCAR icon Richard Petty makes damning Cup Series accusation

Change your timezone:

NASCAR legend Richard Petty has weighted in on one of the hottest topics in the sport right now.

Drivers and fans alike have need squabbling over the performance of the Next Gen car for some time now, with many blaming the current car for a lowered quality of racing in the Cup Series.

A number of suggestions have been raised, with a simple 'increase the horsepower' one of the most frequently cited, but Petty has claimed that nobody has a real blueprint for fixing the overall issues.

Speaking on the Petty Family Racing YouTube channel this week, the seven-time Cup Series champion gave his take on the slow process of refining the highly-specialised machine.

Petty: Next Gen car can be fixed...but nobody knows how

"I don't think there's any one thing," he insisted to his son Kyle. "It's gonna be a combination of things.

"Whether they give 'em more horsepower, or whether they raise 'em up off the ground a little bit, or whether they take some of the aero deals away, or give it more, whatever it takes.

"There is a combination that will make the cars better, but right now I don't think anybody's got it figured out."

He also hit out at the tire situation for Saturday's race at Richmond, complaining: “When they throwed the green flag, everybody said, ‘OK, what are we going to do on tires’, not ‘what are we going to do racing each other?'

"The big deal is when they run a race, I like to see the cars that are the fastest, up front racing. Not because of strategy, but because the driver and the car got to go race each other and not wait on how you make a pit stop or when everything falls.”

