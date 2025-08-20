NASCAR confirm driver set to MISS race at Daytona
After an exciting weekend of action at Richmond last time out, NASCAR hits the 'world center of racing' this time around, with both the Cup and Xfinity Series in action.
The Xfinity Series gets things underway on Friday, with both qualifying and the race taking place on the same day.
Not all drivers taking part in that first qualifying session will make the cut for the race, however, with NASCAR's official entry list confirming there are currently 39 entries.
The maximum number of drivers allowed to compete in an Xfinity Series race is 38, meaning that one driver will fail to qualify for Saturday night's race.
Earlier this year, NASCAR introduced 'international provisionals' for the Xfinity Series race at Mexico City, which allowed 40 drivers to compete at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
However, no such provisionals are in place this weekend, meaning one driver will ultimately miss out.
Who is set to race at Daytona?
Connor Zilisch is one of the eye-catching names on this weekend's entry list, with the JR Motorsports driver having broken his collarbone at Watkins Glen recently.
The rising star underwent surgery but is currently slated to race this weekend, with Trackhouse Racing chief Justin Marks having confirmed it will be a 'day-to-day' decision on whether or not he will actually do so.
Elsewhere, Cup Series driver Justin Haley will be on double duty, driving the No. 11 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing alongside his usual obligations in NASCAR's top division.
Meanwhile, Truck Series star Rajah Caruth will be making his second Xfinity Series appearance of the season, driving the No. 32 Chevrolet for Jordan Anderson Racing.
NASCAR Xfinity Series entry list for Daytona
Here is the full entry list, as confirmed by NASCAR, for this weekend's race at Daytona International Speedway.
1. Sheldon Creed, No. 00, Haas Factory Team Ford
2. Carson Kvapil, No. 1, JR Motorsports Chevrolet
3. Jesse Love, No. 2, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4. Parker Retzlaff, No. 4, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet
5. Patrick Emerling, No. 07, SS-Green Light Racing Chevrolet
6. Justin Allgaier, No. 7, JR Motorsports Chevrolet
7. Sammy Smith, No. 8, JR Motorsports Chevrolet
8. Daniel Dye, No. 10, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
9. Justin Haley, No. 11, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
10. Garrett Smithley, No. 14, SS-Green Light Racing Chevrolet
11. Christian Eckes, No. 16, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
12. William Sawalich, No. 18, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
13. Aric Almirola, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
14. Brandon Jones, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
15. Austin Hill, No. 21, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
16. Harrison Burton, No. 25, AM Racing Ford
17. Dean Thompson, No. 26, Sam Hunt Racing Toyota
18. Jeb Burton, No. 27, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
19. Kyle Sieg, No. 28, RSS Racing Ford
20. Blaine Perkins, No. 31, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
21. Rajah Caruth, No. 32, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
22. Mason Maggio, No. 35, Joey Gase Motorsports Chevrolet
23. Ryan Sieg, No. 39, RSS Racing Ford
24. Sam Mayer, No. 41, Haas Factory Team Ford
25. Anthony Alfredo, No. 42, Youngs Motorsports Chevrolet
26. Brennan Poole, No. 44, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet
27. Josh Williams, No. 45, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet
28. Nicholas Sanchez, No. 48, Big Machine Racing Chevrolet
29. Jeremy Clements, No. 51, Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet
30. Joey Gase, No. 53, Joey Gase Motorsports Chevrolet
31. Taylor Gray, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
32. Leland Honeyman Jr, No. 70, Cope Family Racing Chevrolet
33. Ryan Ellis, No. 71, DGM Racing Chevrolet
34. Logan Bearden, No. 74, Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet
35. Connor Zilisch, No. 88, JR Motorsports Chevrolet
36. Josh Bilicki, No. 91, DGM Racing Chevrolet
37. Natalie Decker, No. 92, DGM Racing Chevrolet
38. Matt DiBenedetto, No. 99, Viking Motorsports Chevrolet
39. Caesar Bacarella, No. 105, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet
