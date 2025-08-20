Change your timezone:

After an exciting weekend of action at Richmond last time out, NASCAR hits the 'world center of racing' this time around, with both the Cup and Xfinity Series in action.

The Xfinity Series gets things underway on Friday, with both qualifying and the race taking place on the same day.

Not all drivers taking part in that first qualifying session will make the cut for the race, however, with NASCAR's official entry list confirming there are currently 39 entries.

The maximum number of drivers allowed to compete in an Xfinity Series race is 38, meaning that one driver will fail to qualify for Saturday night's race.

Earlier this year, NASCAR introduced 'international provisionals' for the Xfinity Series race at Mexico City, which allowed 40 drivers to compete at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

However, no such provisionals are in place this weekend, meaning one driver will ultimately miss out.

Who is set to race at Daytona?

Connor Zilisch is one of the eye-catching names on this weekend's entry list, with the JR Motorsports driver having broken his collarbone at Watkins Glen recently.

The rising star underwent surgery but is currently slated to race this weekend, with Trackhouse Racing chief Justin Marks having confirmed it will be a 'day-to-day' decision on whether or not he will actually do so.

Elsewhere, Cup Series driver Justin Haley will be on double duty, driving the No. 11 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing alongside his usual obligations in NASCAR's top division.

Meanwhile, Truck Series star Rajah Caruth will be making his second Xfinity Series appearance of the season, driving the No. 32 Chevrolet for Jordan Anderson Racing.

NASCAR Xfinity Series entry list for Daytona

Here is the full entry list, as confirmed by NASCAR, for this weekend's race at Daytona International Speedway.

1. Sheldon Creed, No. 00, Haas Factory Team Ford

2. Carson Kvapil, No. 1, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

3. Jesse Love, No. 2, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

4. Parker Retzlaff, No. 4, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

5. Patrick Emerling, No. 07, SS-Green Light Racing Chevrolet

6. Justin Allgaier, No. 7, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

7. Sammy Smith, No. 8, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

8. Daniel Dye, No. 10, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

9. Justin Haley, No. 11, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

10. Garrett Smithley, No. 14, SS-Green Light Racing Chevrolet

11. Christian Eckes, No. 16, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

12. William Sawalich, No. 18, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

13. Aric Almirola, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

14. Brandon Jones, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

15. Austin Hill, No. 21, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

16. Harrison Burton, No. 25, AM Racing Ford

17. Dean Thompson, No. 26, Sam Hunt Racing Toyota

18. Jeb Burton, No. 27, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

19. Kyle Sieg, No. 28, RSS Racing Ford

20. Blaine Perkins, No. 31, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

21. Rajah Caruth, No. 32, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

22. Mason Maggio, No. 35, Joey Gase Motorsports Chevrolet

23. Ryan Sieg, No. 39, RSS Racing Ford

24. Sam Mayer, No. 41, Haas Factory Team Ford

25. Anthony Alfredo, No. 42, Youngs Motorsports Chevrolet

26. Brennan Poole, No. 44, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

27. Josh Williams, No. 45, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

28. Nicholas Sanchez, No. 48, Big Machine Racing Chevrolet

29. Jeremy Clements, No. 51, Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet

30. Joey Gase, No. 53, Joey Gase Motorsports Chevrolet

31. Taylor Gray, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

32. Leland Honeyman Jr, No. 70, Cope Family Racing Chevrolet

33. Ryan Ellis, No. 71, DGM Racing Chevrolet

34. Logan Bearden, No. 74, Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet

35. Connor Zilisch, No. 88, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

36. Josh Bilicki, No. 91, DGM Racing Chevrolet

37. Natalie Decker, No. 92, DGM Racing Chevrolet

38. Matt DiBenedetto, No. 99, Viking Motorsports Chevrolet

39. Caesar Bacarella, No. 105, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet



