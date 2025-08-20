Change your timezone:

NASCAR might want to make it appear that it collaborates with teams regarding the Cup Series schedule, but that isn't the case according to Joe Gibbs Racing star Denny Hamlin.

It's about that time of year when the new NASCAR schedule will soon officially be upon us, with some races already confirmed as in or out for 2026.

NASCAR will race in San Diego at an active Navy base in 2026, for example, whilst the Chicago Street Race has been dropped. Other schedule changes have been reported, too, but Hamlin, well-positioned to comment as both a driver and owner in the Cup Series, says teams have very little say in how things shape up.

Hamlin: NASCAR doesn't collaborate with teams on schedule

Speaking on his Actions Detrimental podcast, Hamlin stated that NASCAR does not consult the teams and drivers on the schedule, even if it wants to appear as though it does.

“Some of this schedule stuff is slowly leaking out. This is typical each year,” he said.

“The weeks leading up where they’re leaking this track is in, this track is out. They’ve said Iowa is in limbo, Chicagoland, no Chicago, San Diego is in. You know, I don’t know, it’s interesting how it all kind of works."

“I can assure you with one thing for certain," he added. "As much as they talk about collaboration, NASCAR doesn’t collaborate at all with the teams, drivers or anyone on the schedule. That’s their whole thing.

"We have nothing to do with it, no input, no nothing. Whatever it is, it’s what they came up with.”

2026 Cup Series schedule leaks

Just a matter of hours after Hamlin's comments above, the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule leaked in a report by The Athletic.

Some of the highlights of the leaked schedule are:

- The All-Star race will now be held at Dover, with North Wilkesboro given a points-paying race.

- Watkins Glen is shifting from its traditional August date to a weekend in May.

- There will be two off weekends in 2026, as opposed to one in 2025.

- The championship race will be held at Homestead, leaving Phoenix for the first time since 2020.

