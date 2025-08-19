Injured NASCAR star set for stunning return at Daytona

Change your timezone:

NASCAR phenom Connor Zilisch is slated to return to race action at Daytona this weekend, less than two weeks after undergoing surgery due to his injuries.

The rising star had just claimed his sixth win of the Xfinity Series season at Watkins Glen when he fell heavily to the pavement while climbing out of his car in victory lane.

The JR Motorsports driver was taken to a local hospital and later had surgery on what was diagnosed as a fractured collarbone.

Connor Zilisch return date

Speaking in the aftermath of the initial injury, Trackhouse Racing chief Justin Marks, a co-owner of the team with whom Zilisch has been signed since 2024, said he would not rush his budding superstar back into the car before it was necessary, very much prioritising Zilisch's long-term future over any short-term gains.

Now, though, we have promising news, with the potential for Zilisch to return at Daytona International Speedway.

Connor Zilisch is on the Xfinity Series entry list for Daytona

Having had a week off at Richmond, with only the Cup and Truck Series in action at the Virginia short track, the Xfinity Series returns this time around, taking center stage on Friday at The World Center of Racing.

Ahead of the race, Zilisch has been included on the entry list, slated to drive his No. 88 Chevrolet as he has done so successfully so far this campaign.

Trackhouse boss taps brakes

Whilst that is an exciting development, Marks has confirmed that it is still not yet a certainty that Zilisch will take part.

Instead, speaking to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, via NASCAR.com, the Trackhouse Racing chief confirmed it would be a day-to-day decision.

“It’s a balance," Marks said. "It’s a balance between a 19-year-old kid who just wants to be in the race car and can’t stand not being in the race car and is capable of driving the race car right now.

"And the other side of that is we need to make a smart decision. What we can’t do is rush him back into the car, especially a place like Daytona, get in a wreck and then be worse off than we were before.

“So it’s kind of a day-by-day deal right now. This will be a big week to see how his rehab goes and his comfort level and all that stuff. And it could end up being a game-time decision.

"I know that we all want him back in the race car. He wants to be back in the race car. JRM wants him to be back in the race car. But we’ve got to make smart decisions, so I would just say, stay tuned on that one.”

