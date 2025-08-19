NASCAR champion issues official statement after NEW drive confirmed

Change your timezone:

A NASCAR champion has taken to social media to issue a statement after it was confirmed he would be driving a new car in 2026.

It was announced on Monday that two-time Truck Series champion Ty Majeski would be stepping into the No. 88 at ThorSport Racing come next season.

Majeski is already driving for the team in their No. 98 Ford and has done for the last three seasons, previously driving the No. 66 with ThorSport, too.

However, with it confirmed that Matt Crafton - the current driver of the No. 88 - will be retiring at the end of 2025, Majeski will now move into the Menards-backed truck.

An official statement from ThorSport Racing on Monday read: "ThorSport Racing today announced a new chapter for its storied No. 88 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series entry.

"Three-time series champion Matt Crafton will conclude his full-time driving career after the 2025 season. His 23-year partnership with Menards stands as the longest-running driver/primary sponsor relationship in NASCAR history.

"Beginning in 2026, teammate and 2024 series champion Ty Majeski will take the wheel of the No. 88 full-time."

NASCAR HEADLINES: Cup Series star addresses latest beef as champion's retirement confirmed

Ty Majeski speaks out on new drive

Upon confirmation of the above, Majeski took to social media with a lengthy statement of his own.

In it, he revealed that he is honored to be taking over the No. 88 truck moving forward, but insisted he is still very much focused on finishing 2025 in the No. 98 strongly.

"I am honored to take over the No. 88 Menards truck for ThorSport Racing in 2026," Majeski's statement began. "In 2021, Duke, Rhonda, and Allison Thorson took a big chance on me when my NASCAR career could’ve been over. I am so thankful for their support and this opportunity.

"The 88 Menards truck has been a staple in the NASCAR Truck Series for many years with Matt Crafton. Their partnership, together, yielded many wins with 3 championships and my goal is to continue the legendary legacy they have already built.

"I am looking forward to partnering with Menards, a proud Wisconsin-based company with the same goals and vision that I have. To win.

"With that being said, there is still a lot of business to take care of in 2025 with our Soda Sense 98 group. We are as determined as ever to defend our championship!"

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series return confirmed for former Hendrick Motorsports star

Related