NASCAR Today: Cup Series star addresses latest beef as champion's retirement confirmed
A NASCAR Cup Series star has admitted he is confused as to why he has upset one of his rivals after a recent confrontation between the pair.
NASCAR confirm three-time champion set to retire
A NASCAR champion is set to hang up his racing gloves at the end of the 2025 season, it has been confirmed.
Denny Hamlin makes big purchase ahead of NASCAR retirement
Joe Gibbs Racing star Denny Hamlin is already preparing for NASCAR retirement with his latest purchase.
Kyle Busch given shock playoff chance as NASCAR insider issues Daytona verdict
A NASCAR insider believes Kyle Busch still has a shot at making the playoffs!
NASCAR confirm three cars set for further inspection post-Richmond
Three NASCAR teams face a nervous wait after post-race inspection at Richmond Raceway.
