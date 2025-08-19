Change your timezone:

NASCAR has confirmed that a three-time champion will retire from the sport at the end of the 2025 season.

At 49 years old, Matt Crafton currently races full-time in the Truck Series with ThorSport Racing, driving the No. 88 Ford with backing from Menards.

Crafton has been with the team and driven the No. 88 since 2005, but will hang up his racing gloves when the 2025 campaign comes to an end in October.

The news was confirmed by the official NASCAR Truck Series account on social media, and a statement from ThorSport Racing, although Crafton himself has yet to speak out.

"Three-time CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion Matt Crafton is set to retire after the 2025 season," a NASCAR post read.

Elsewhere, ThorSport Racing released the following statement: "ThorSport Racing today announced a new chapter for its storied No. 88 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series entry.

"Three-time series champion Matt Crafton will conclude his full-time driving career after the 2025 season. His 23-year partnership with Menards stands as the longest-running driver/primary sponsor relationship in NASCAR history."

Crafton to be replaced by teammate

In the same statement that confirmed he would be retiring from driving full-time, Crafton's replacement in the No. 88 was also swiftly announced.

ThorSport Racing have confirmed that it will be Ty Majeski stepping into the No. 88 car from 2026 onwards.

Majeski, who himself is a two-time Truck Series title winner and the defending champion of the series, is already with ThorSport Racing, currently driving the No. 98 Ford.

It remains unclear at this stage who will take Majeski's spot as the driver of the No. 98.

An end to a fine career

Crafton's Truck Series career has been a fine one, competing in 585 races over the years and winning three championships in 2013, 2014 and 2019.

Indeed, to this day, Crafton remains the only driver to win back-to-back championships in NASCAR's third series, and his longevity has also been impressive, projected to make his 560th consecutive Truck Series start later this season.

The West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame inductee's current Truck Series career statistics read 585 races, 15 victories, 331 top-10s, and 16 poles. Of course, he could add to these as the 2025 season draws to its conclusion.

Crafton finished the regular season in 18th position on 364 points, missing out on a playoff spot. However, there are still seven races left for him to ensure he ends his career on a high.

