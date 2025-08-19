IndyCar star announces 2026 contract decision

Change your timezone:

IndyCar star Marcus Armstrong has announced a major contract decision for 2026 after a joint statement was released on social media.

The Kiwi racer has produced a series of stellar performances throughout 2025, including a host of top-10 finishes and a podium appearance at Iowa Speedway.

And the 25-year-old has been rewarded for his impressive displays by signing a new contract with Meyer Shank Racing for 2026.

A joint Instagram post shared by the team, Armstrong, Siriusxmsports and the official IndyCar page read: “News! We’re so excited to welcome back Marcus Armstrong 2026.

“Time to keep that momentum going ”

Speaking on the news of his extension, Armstrong said: “I’m very pleased and grateful to be back with Meyer Shank Racing and my crew for 2026.

“The professionalism and attention to detail is a benchmark throughout the field, and we have certainly improved with time together, which has been great.

"We’ll look to build on our momentum and work hard to climb the points standings.”

Mike Shank, co-owner of Meyer Shank Racing added: “He’s really grown a lot this season, and we’re seeing that in his results as the season has gone on.

"His performance this year has shown that he has all the tools to fight at the front. We’re excited to continue building on this progress together.”

READ MORE: Denny Hamlin makes big purchase ahead of NASCAR retirement

IndyCar star Marcus Armstrong signs new deal

Armstrong used to work with Lewis Hamilton's trainer and confidante Angela Cullen, who hopped across the pond after leaving Mercedes in 2023.

The Kiwi hailed Cullen's influence on his career while they were together last year, before the 51-year-old sensationally returned to Hamilton's side after the seven-time world champion completed his blockbuster move to Ferrari.

Cullen, meanwhile, is very much focused on the here and now, with her close friend Hamilton enduring a dismal start to life at the Scuderia.

The seven-time world champion has yet to feature on the podium this season, and has cut a dejected figure throughout the campaign, prompting some high-profile F1 figures to suggest he should quit the sport for good.

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series return confirmed for former Hendrick Motorsports star

Related