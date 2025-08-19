close global

An image of NASCAR driver Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson and Kevin Harvick in disagreement over controversial NASCAR topic

Kyle Larson and Kevin Harvick in disagreement over controversial NASCAR topic

An image of NASCAR driver Kyle Larson

NASCAR Cup Series legend Kevin Harvick has publicly disagreed with Kyle Larson over the box office smash movie ‘Talladega Nights’.

During a recent podcast appearance, Larson claimed that ‘The Ballad of Ricky Bobby’ gave NASCAR a bad reputation and turned the sport into a joke.

“I liked the movie. I think it did not do anything good for our sport. I think it turned our sport into like a joke, unfortunately,” he said on Julian Edelman’s Games With Names podcast.

“That’s gotta be one of the most popular racing movies. But I feel like the rest of the world, that’s what they think of our sport now.”

However, addressing Larson's comments on the movie, former Cup Series champion Harvick disagreed with the Hendrick Motorsports star, making his opinion clear on his Happy Hour show.

“I thought it was hilarious. I liked it,” Harvick explained.

Harvick's co-host, Mamba Smith, then added: “I think that it’s time for us to have another serious movie. Days of Thunder 2 would be nice.”

Harvick, however, suggested a sequel to Talladega Nights: “Talladega Nights 2,"

"I know where we could re-enact the scene,” Harvick continued, where it later transpired he was moving into the actual house that Ricky Bobby [Will Ferrell] lived in the movie.

Larson eyes movie appearance

During the same podcast appearance where he discussed ‘Talladega Nights’, Larson revealed he hopes to feature in a movie someday, particularly a sequel to 1990 Tom Cruise classic ‘Days of Thunder’.

The sports action film – produced by the same name behind the F1 Movie, Jerry Bruckheimer – follows fictional rookie racer Cole Trickle (Cruise) in the world of NASCAR.

‘Days of Thunder’ also features real life cameos from NASCAR stars such as Richard Petty and Rusty Wallace, with Larson hoping to emulate these names if a sequel is released.

“I was with Jeff Gordon the other night and he’s good friends with Tom, and he went to the premiere of ‘Mission Impossible’. “He’s like, ‘We’re doing it. We’ve got to do another ‘Days of Thunder.’ I hope they do it,” he said.

“I would absolutely be in it. I would like to be in it.”

