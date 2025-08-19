Carson Hocevar confused after upsetting NASCAR rival

Change your timezone:

NASCAR hotshot Carson Hocevar has a habit of upsetting his Cup Series rivals, but even he is baffled as to why Brad Keselowski was upset with him at Watkins Glen recently.

The pair were recently involved in a confrontation after qualifying at Watkins Glen, where Hocevar thought Keselowski had impeded him.

However, it was the RFK Racing star who didn’t let the incident lie, seen climbing out of his No. 6 car and sprinting over to Hocevar’s No. 77, where words were exchanged between the pair.

Reflecting on the incident over a week later with Bob Pockrass, Hocevar appeared baffled as to what all of the fuss was about and claimed that ‘emotions got high’.

“Yeah, for me a lot of it, I didn’t really understand why he was so upset because we were upset at him,” Hocevar said.

“I think just emotions get high in qualifying, I felt like we started our lap and he was kind of in the way or just let us go in a really bad spot that I felt like it impeded our lap and as we’re doing our cool down lap, I didn’t want to swerve out of his way or anything going down the backstretch. I just stayed in line and had him go around me.

“I just think it was, emotions were high, everybody didn’t know the full story potentially right? Just get down to your lap when you feel like somebody gets in your way.”

Hocevar responds to Keselowski confrontation

When questioned on the incident a week later at Richmond, Keselowski claimed he had moved on from the incident as soon as he got back in his car and refused to elaborate further.

Keselowski originally claimed that he was trying to get out of the way of Hocevar, but the Spire Motorsports team were adamant their driver was impeded first.

Hocevar also refused to take any blame when speaking to Pockrass, and could not resist a cheeky dig at Keselowski’s spotter for the confusion at Watkins Glen.

“I was frustrated. Our group was frustrated and obviously he was frustrated with us,” the 22-year-old continued.

“When you get back to your trailers or whatever, I would imagine his guys looked and realized that we kinda impeded both of our laps.

"We can clean it up going forward or maybe his spotter can make sure that he gives us a little bit more room and we can do the same moving forward.”

