NASCAR make huge announcement regarding racing series' future

The Xfinity Series will cease to exist beyond the end of the 2025 season, NASCAR has confirmed in an official statement.

The good news is that's only by name, with Xfinity having been replaced as the title sponsor of NASCAR's secondary series.

Xfinity first began sponsoring the series back in 2015, but prior to that, it had already gone through several name changes, such as:

1982 - 1983: Budweiser Late Model Sportsman Series

1984 - 2002: Busch Grand National Series

2003 - 2007: Busch Series

2008 - 2014: Nationwide Series



Now, in an official statement on Monday, NASCAR announced that from 2026 onwards, the series will be known as the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series.

NASCAR Xfinity Series no longer

"In an evolution of O’Reilly Auto Parts’ long-standing relationships throughout the sport, NASCAR and O’Reilly Auto Parts today announced a multiyear partnership — one that will make the leader in the automotive replacement parts industry the title sponsor of what is now known as the NASCAR Xfinity Series," NASCAR's statement read.

"This landmark partnership aligns two American-born powerhouses, each with a rich legacy of fueling performance and passion from the grassroots up.

"The multi-dimensional sponsorship also includes promotional opportunities and brand integrations in partnership with The CW Network, the exclusive broadcast home of the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series."

NASCAR and O'Reilly Auto Parts aligned

One deliberate emphasis of the announcement was that both NASCAR and O'Reilly Auto Parts share the same values, and that these values are what make them both great.

O’Reilly Auto Parts president Brent Kirby, for example, said: "Our company is rooted in the same values that define NASCAR — teamwork, enthusiasm and dedication.

“You’ll see those in action when our customers walk through our doors. We know they need fast service, and Team O’Reilly will get them the parts they need quickly, with excellent customer service. We welcome all fans to stop by our stores and see how our team can help keep them running.”

Elsewhere, NASCAR president Steve O'Donnell added: “Like the great sport of NASCAR, O’Reilly Auto Parts was born in America and built on the hard work and drive of passionate people.

“This new partnership allows us to continue to fuel that passion for the next generation of NASCAR’s stars and fans while celebrating the journey we’ve been on together for decades.”

