278-race NASCAR Cup Series driver buys historic race track

Ricky Craven was central to one of the most thrilling moments in NASCAR history, but personally he may have just topped that moment at the age of 59.

Craven created a record which stood for 21 long years when he just beat Kyle Busch to the checkered flag in Darlington in 2003 - the margin of victory was just .0002 seconds, the smallest the Cup Series had ever seen.

Despite all of Craven’s on-track achievements in a Cup Series career which spanned 278 races, he might be even more excited though by his latest exploit - he bought a race track.

Ricky has not put his dollars down for just any track either, he bought one steeped in history - Speedway 95 in Maine. He takes over ownership from Delano Merritt, who has been a fixture at the track since 1968.

Craven says he has big plans for the future of Speedway 95, and he teased them in a statement to confirm his purchase of the track.

A monumental day for Ricky Craven

“Today is a monumental day for me and my family. I have been friends with Del for decades and admired the dedication he has given for his track, team, and all associated with Speedway 95.

"I am dedicating the rest of my life to a track that has been part of my DNA for many years. Both my Mom and Dad won races at Speedway 95 in the 70’s.

“I have the honor of receiving the checkered flag and a black flag from Del during my racing at Speedway 95 in a strange way, I benefitted from both. Now Del and I can say we are forever connected through Speedway 95.

“We will in the near future share with all the people with equity in this track our intentions to do some aggressive vision of how this facility will continue to evolve. It includes several phases that I can not wait to get started.”

Craven and Merritt will work together to close out the 2025 season at Speedway 95, which is due to end on October 12.

