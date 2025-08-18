NASCAR Today: Tyler Reddick suffers major setback as multiple Cup Series penalties confirmed

Change your timezone:

NASCAR's Richmond race this weekend dealt a huge blow to more than one playoff hopeful – Tyler Reddick chief among them.

NASCAR confirm massive 17 Cup Series penalties at Richmond

NASCAR has confirmed details of 17 penalties handed down during Saturday night's dramatic race at Richmond.

NASCAR playoff star dealing with injury concern after freak accident

A NASCAR playoff star has admitted that he's been struggling with a painful injury over the last few weeks.

NASCAR star reacts to Cup Series penalty after Richmond disaster

NASCAR star Chase Elliott has given his immediate reaction to a penalty handed down to him during Saturday night's Cup Series race at Richmond.

NASCAR star reveals 'very hard' arguments with team owner

Austin Dillon has opened the lid on arguments he and his grandfather Richard Childress have been having about the direction of the latter's racing team.

