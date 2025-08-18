Tyler Reddick hands out blame for 'worst-case' Cup Series wreck

Change your timezone:

Tyler Reddick was under no illusions about the identity of the person responsible for him losing the chance to clinch a Cup Series playoff spot at Richmond this weekend.

The driver of the No. 45 car was in a position to clinch his postseason spot on points, or at least secure it barring a perfect storm of circumstance, when he was spun out making his way through the field.

Daniel Suarez got into the back of Ty Gibbs while trying to pass the 22-year-old on newer tires, admitting later that he 'bumped him a little bit to get some room', and sent Gibbs into the rear corner of Reddick's car, putting him in the barrier.

That wreck put the 2024 regular season champion way back in the pack, eventually finishing 34rd and taking just 13 points from the race – with Alex Bowman's 41 points from the night putting him just 29 back from Reddick with one race to run before playoff entries are locked in.

Suarez 'feels bad' over Richmond wreck

Both Reddick and Bowman will make the postseason if there is no new winner next weekend at Daytona, but the track's unpredictable reputation and the all-of-nothing situation means neither are taking that for granted.

Speaking after the race on Saturday, the 23XI Racing star lamented: “It’s pretty much worst-case scenario. We can thank Daniel Suarez for that.”

“(Suarez) moved (Gibbs),” Reddick explained. “(Suarez) was frustrated. Whatever it was, (Gibbs) got in his way, was racing him and he moved him and it spun me out.”

For his part, Suarez was contrite about his role in the wreck after the race, admitting: “I feel bad for (Reddick). It really wasn’t intentional. The last thing I wanted (was) to crash him for no reason. (Gibbs) already had older tires and at that point it’s a two- or three-second difference."

