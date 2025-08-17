NASCAR star reveals 'very hard' arguments with team owner

Change your timezone:

Austin Dillon has opened the lid on arguments he and his grandfather Richard Childress have been having about the direction of the latter's racing team.

Dillon has driven the entirety of his 12-year full time Cup Series career in the No. 3 RCR Chevy, winning six races in that time.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Massive twist in Cup Series playoff fight as huge multi-year deal agreed

The most recent of those came on Saturday night at Richmond, a stunning win which vaulted him from well outside the playoffs (28th in the points standings) into a secure postseason spot, which he was denied by NASCAR last year after his infamous double-wreck to win at the same track.

After the race, Dillon spoke about the complexities of the relationship between himself and his grandfather, with the line between family and team boss naturally blurred.

NASCAR Results: Austin Dillon earns stunning playoff spot with Richmond redemption

Dillon admits 'pushing' grandfather and team boss

"We get into arguments to the point of frustration," he admitted. "It's very hard when he's your grandfather to have an argument with him because you don't want to argue about it.

"There's certain directions we have to go to move this boat forward, right? I'm constantly pushing him. My brother has stepped in now and trying to help as well. Between the two of us, we want to try to take some of the load off of him as we go.

"Yeah, but he's very loyal to a fault almost. He really takes great care of those that are around him. We just push him to try and make change at some point in time.

"He usually has a way about it where you tell him one thing and he's going to get upset about it. Then two weeks later turn around, 'what do you think about this?' 'That's a great idea, man (smiling)'. I love that."

NASCAR Standings: Major Tyler Reddick setback confirmed as regular season champion crowned

Related