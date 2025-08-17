NASCAR confirm massive 17 Cup Series penalties at Richmond

Change your timezone:

NASCAR has confirmed details of 17 penalties handed down during Saturday night's dramatic race at Richmond.

The race was pit road-heavy as teams worked hard to make the most of their eight sets of new Goodyear tires, with a number of them getting in their own way in a rush to get an advantage on their rivals.

Denny Hamlin and his No. 11 team had a particularly disastrous night on pit road, only picking up one early penalty for speeding but muffing a number of their pit stops to edge the car out of contention.

Hamlin wasn't the only one beset with pit road issues, with a number of challengers for the race win making unforced errors – perhaps the worst of the bunch being Bubba Wallace's No. 23 crew sending him away from his pit box with his front left wheel unsecured.

Wallace had looked a real contender for the win at the time, but had to stop in another team's pit box to get the wheel reattached, costing him a huge amount of time for the incident alone before being penalized for pitting out of his assigned box.

NASCAR penalty report from Richmond

Lap Driver (Car No) Infraction Penalty 33 Ty Dillon (10) Crewmember(s) over the wall too soon Pass Thru 37 Ty Gibbs (54) Speeding on pit road Pass Thru 74 AJ Allmendinger (16) Unspecified – Vehicle Interference Tail End 74 Denny Hamlin (11) Speeding on pit road Tail End 74 Chase Elliott (9) Unspecified – Vehicle Interference Tail End 75 Ty Gibbs (54) Speeding on pit road Tail End 117 Corey Heim (67) Speeding on pit road Pass Thru 128 Kyle Busch (8) Speeding on pit road Pass Thru 136 Cody Ware (51) Speeding on pit road Pass Thru 182 Tyler Reddick (45) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End 198 Justin Haley (7) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End 201 Tyler Reddick (45) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End 235 Noah Gragson (4) Passing the caution car/truck Tail End 277 John Hunter Nemechek (42) Commitment Line Violation Pass Thru 289 Christopher Bell (20) Commitment Line Violation Pass Thru 291 Bubba Wallace (23) Pitting out of the assigned pit box Pass Thru 340 John Hunter Nemechek (42) Crewmember(s) over the wall too soon Pass Thru

