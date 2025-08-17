NASCAR confirm massive 17 Cup Series penalties at Richmond
NASCAR confirm massive 17 Cup Series penalties at Richmond
Change your timezone:
NASCAR has confirmed details of 17 penalties handed down during Saturday night's dramatic race at Richmond.
The race was pit road-heavy as teams worked hard to make the most of their eight sets of new Goodyear tires, with a number of them getting in their own way in a rush to get an advantage on their rivals.
Denny Hamlin and his No. 11 team had a particularly disastrous night on pit road, only picking up one early penalty for speeding but muffing a number of their pit stops to edge the car out of contention.
Hamlin wasn't the only one beset with pit road issues, with a number of challengers for the race win making unforced errors – perhaps the worst of the bunch being Bubba Wallace's No. 23 crew sending him away from his pit box with his front left wheel unsecured.
Wallace had looked a real contender for the win at the time, but had to stop in another team's pit box to get the wheel reattached, costing him a huge amount of time for the incident alone before being penalized for pitting out of his assigned box.
NASCAR HEADLINES: Massive twist in Cup Series playoff fight as huge multi-year deal agreed
NASCAR penalty report from Richmond
|Lap
|Driver (Car No)
|Infraction
|Penalty
|33
|Ty Dillon (10)
|Crewmember(s) over the wall too soon
|Pass Thru
|37
|Ty Gibbs (54)
|Speeding on pit road
|Pass Thru
|74
|AJ Allmendinger (16)
|Unspecified – Vehicle Interference
|Tail End
|74
|Denny Hamlin (11)
|Speeding on pit road
|Tail End
|74
|Chase Elliott (9)
|Unspecified – Vehicle Interference
|Tail End
|75
|Ty Gibbs (54)
|Speeding on pit road
|Tail End
|117
|Corey Heim (67)
|Speeding on pit road
|Pass Thru
|128
|Kyle Busch (8)
|Speeding on pit road
|Pass Thru
|136
|Cody Ware (51)
|Speeding on pit road
|Pass Thru
|182
|Tyler Reddick (45)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|198
|Justin Haley (7)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|201
|Tyler Reddick (45)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|235
|Noah Gragson (4)
|Passing the caution car/truck
|Tail End
|277
|John Hunter Nemechek (42)
|Commitment Line Violation
|Pass Thru
|289
|Christopher Bell (20)
|Commitment Line Violation
|Pass Thru
|291
|Bubba Wallace (23)
|Pitting out of the assigned pit box
|Pass Thru
|340
|John Hunter Nemechek (42)
|Crewmember(s) over the wall too soon
|Pass Thru
NASCAR Standings: Major Tyler Reddick setback confirmed as regular season champion crowned
Related
Latest News
Russell claims Hamilton exit 'really good' for Mercedes team
- 30 minutes ago
NASCAR confirm massive 17 Cup Series penalties at Richmond
- 2 hours ago
NASCAR confirm major Tyler Reddick setback as regular season champion crowned
- 3 hours ago
NASCAR star reacts to Cup Series penalty after Richmond disaster
- Today 13:00
NASCAR Today: Massive twist in Cup Series playoff fight as huge multi-year deal agreed
- Today 12:00
NASCAR Results Today: Austin Dillon earns stunning playoff spot with Richmond redemption
- Today 04:54
Most read
F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole
- 2 august
NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race
- 3 august
Red Bull chief reveals talks with Mercedes star
- 6 august
NASCAR confirm six Cup Series penalties at Watkins Glen
- 11 august
Daniel Ricciardo 'proud' of incredible Max Verstappen achievement
- 14 august
NASCAR confirms data breach after hackers 'demanded $4m ransom'
- 29 july