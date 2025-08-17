NASCAR confirm major Tyler Reddick setback as regular season champion crowned

Change your timezone:

NASCAR got a new regular season Cup Series champion on Saturday night at Richmond, with just one race to go before the playoffs.

William Byron came into the day with a far from insurmountable lead over Chase Elliott in second place, but the latter was inadvertently wiped out by Kyle Busch around the halfway point of Saturday's race, giving Byron the chance to clinch early.

He did just that with a 12th place finish, earning his reward for a season which has seen him claim wins at the Daytona 500 and at Iowa, along with seven more top-five finishes.

In the playoff race, Austin Dillon's stunning win-and-in from way down in the standings has tightened things up massively for the winless drivers, all of whom are now at risk next weekend at Daytona.

With just two spots currently being awarded on points, Tyler Reddick sits just 29 points ahead of Alex Bowman, having previously looked as good as locked in. That means that should a new driver win at Daytona – far from unlikely at the chaotic superspeedway – a Reddick wreck and good finish for Bowman could see the pair swap positions and the 23XI star squeezed out of what would be the only points spot in the postseason.

Dillon's win was a particular blow to Chris Buescher, who went from starting the day as the last driver above the cut line to ending it needing a win next weekend to. punch his ticket to the playoffs.

With that said, let's take a look at both standings in full below.

NASCAR standings

Cup Series playoff standings after Richmond

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team Wins +/- to Cut Line 1 Denny Hamlin (11) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 LOCKED IN 2 Shane van Gisbergen (88) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 4 LOCKED IN 3 Christopher Bell (20) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 LOCKED IN 4 Kyle Larson (5) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 LOCKED IN 5 William Byron (24) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 LOCKED IN 6 Chase Elliott (9) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 1 LOCKED IN 7 Ryan Blaney (12) Team Penske Ford 1 LOCKED IN 8 Chase Briscoe (19) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 1 LOCKED IN 9 Bubba Wallace (23) 23XI Racing Toyota 1 LOCKED IN 10 Joey Logano (22) Team Penske Ford 1 LOCKED IN 11 Ross Chastain (1) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 1 LOCKED IN 12 Austin Cindric (2) Team Penske Ford 1 LOCKED IN 13 Josh Berry (21) Wood Brothers Racing Ford 1 LOCKED IN 14 Austin Dillon (3) Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 1 LOCKED IN 15 Tyler Reddick (45) 23XI Racing Toyota 0 +89 16 Alex Bowman (48) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 0 +60 — Playoff Cut Line — 17 Chris Buescher (17) RFK Racing Ford 0 -60 18 Ryan Preece (60) RFK Racing Ford 0 -94 19 Kyle Busch (8) Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 0 -148 20 Ty Gibbs (54) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 0 -173 21 AJ Allmendinger (16) Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 0 -181 22 Brad Keselowski (6) RFK Racing Ford 0 -189 23 Carson Hocevar (77) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 0 -197 24 Michael McDowell (71) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 0 -207 25 Erik Jones (43) Legacy Motor Club Toyota 0 -213 26 John H. Nemechek (42) Legacy Motor Club Toyota 0 -226 27 Zane Smith (38) Front Row Motorsports Ford 0 -244 28 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47) HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet 0 -251 29 Daniel Suárez (99) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 0 -252 30 Justin Haley (7) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 0 -296 31 Todd Gilliland (34) Front Row Motorsports Ford 0 -297 32 Ty Dillon (10) Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 0 -313 33 Noah Gragson (4) Front Row Motorsports Ford 0 -376 34 Cole Custer (41) Haas Factory Team Ford 0 -378 35 Riley Herbst (35) 23XI Racing Toyota 0 -392 36 Cody Ware (51) Rick Ware Racing Ford 0 -517

Cup Series regular season standings after Richmond

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team Points 1 William Byron (24) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 812 2 Chase Elliott (9) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 770 3 Denny Hamlin (11) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 731 4 Christopher Bell (20) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 727 5 Kyle Larson (5) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 727 6 Ryan Blaney (12) Team Penske Ford 710 7 Tyler Reddick (45) 23XI Racing Toyota 701 8 Chase Briscoe (19) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 674 9 Alex Bowman (48) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 644 10 Chris Buescher (17) RFK Racing Ford 618 11 Bubba Wallace (23) 23XI Racing Toyota 610 12 Ryan Preece (60) RFK Racing Ford 584 13 Joey Logano (22) Team Penske Ford 583 14 Ross Chastain (1) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 571 15 Kyle Busch (8) Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 516 16 Austin Cindric (2) Team Penske Ford 502 17 Ty Gibbs (54) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 493 18 AJ Allmendinger (16) Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 489 19 Brad Keselowski (6) RFK Racing Ford 465 20 Carson Hocevar (77) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 462 21 Erik Jones (43) Legacy Motor Club Toyota 461 22 Michael McDowell (71) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 458 23 John H. Nemechek (42) Legacy Motor Club Toyota 458 24 Josh Berry (21) Wood Brothers Racing Ford 445 25 Shane Van Gisbergen (88) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 441 26 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47) HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet 420 27 Zane Smith (38) Front Row Motorsports Ford 415 28 Austin Dillon (3) Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 406 29 Daniel Suárez (99) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 393 30 Justin Haley (7) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 388 31 Todd Gilliland (34) Front Row Motorsports Ford 376 32 Ty Dillon (10) Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 355 33 Noah Gragson (4) Front Row Motorsports Ford 299 34 Cole Custer (41) Haas Factory Team Ford 294 35 Riley Herbst (35) 23XI Racing Toyota 287 36 Cody Ware (51) Rick Ware Racing Ford 163

