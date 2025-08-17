close global

A generic image of NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick

NASCAR confirm major Tyler Reddick setback as regular season champion crowned

NASCAR confirm major Tyler Reddick setback as regular season champion crowned

A generic image of NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick

Change your timezone:

NASCAR got a new regular season Cup Series champion on Saturday night at Richmond, with just one race to go before the playoffs.

William Byron came into the day with a far from insurmountable lead over Chase Elliott in second place, but the latter was inadvertently wiped out by Kyle Busch around the halfway point of Saturday's race, giving Byron the chance to clinch early.

He did just that with a 12th place finish, earning his reward for a season which has seen him claim wins at the Daytona 500 and at Iowa, along with seven more top-five finishes.

In the playoff race, Austin Dillon's stunning win-and-in from way down in the standings has tightened things up massively for the winless drivers, all of whom are now at risk next weekend at Daytona.

With just two spots currently being awarded on points, Tyler Reddick sits just 29 points ahead of Alex Bowman, having previously looked as good as locked in. That means that should a new driver win at Daytona – far from unlikely at the chaotic superspeedway – a Reddick wreck and good finish for Bowman could see the pair swap positions and the 23XI star squeezed out of what would be the only points spot in the postseason.

Dillon's win was a particular blow to Chris Buescher, who went from starting the day as the last driver above the cut line to ending it needing a win next weekend to. punch his ticket to the playoffs.

With that said, let's take a look at both standings in full below.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Playoff field made official after driver ruled out with serious injury

NASCAR standings

Cup Series playoff standings after Richmond

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team Wins +/- to Cut Line
1Denny Hamlin (11)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota4LOCKED IN
2Shane van Gisbergen (88)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet4LOCKED IN
3Christopher Bell (20)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota3LOCKED IN
4Kyle Larson (5)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet3LOCKED IN
5William Byron (24)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet2LOCKED IN
6Chase Elliott (9)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet1LOCKED IN
7Ryan Blaney (12)Team Penske Ford1LOCKED IN
8Chase Briscoe (19)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota1LOCKED IN
9Bubba Wallace (23)23XI Racing Toyota1LOCKED IN
10Joey Logano (22)Team Penske Ford1LOCKED IN
11Ross Chastain (1)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet1LOCKED IN
12Austin Cindric (2)Team Penske Ford1LOCKED IN
13Josh Berry (21)Wood Brothers Racing Ford1LOCKED IN
14Austin Dillon (3)Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet1LOCKED IN
15Tyler Reddick (45)23XI Racing Toyota0+89
16Alex Bowman (48)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet0+60
— Playoff Cut Line —
17Chris Buescher (17)RFK Racing Ford0-60
18Ryan Preece (60)RFK Racing Ford0-94
19Kyle Busch (8)Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet0-148
20Ty Gibbs (54)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota0-173
21AJ Allmendinger (16)Kaulig Racing Chevrolet0-181
22Brad Keselowski (6)RFK Racing Ford0-189
23Carson Hocevar (77)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet0-197
24Michael McDowell (71)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet0-207
25Erik Jones (43)Legacy Motor Club Toyota0-213
26John H. Nemechek (42)Legacy Motor Club Toyota0-226
27Zane Smith (38)Front Row Motorsports Ford0-244
28Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47)HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet0-251
29Daniel Suárez (99)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet0-252
30Justin Haley (7)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet0-296
31Todd Gilliland (34)Front Row Motorsports Ford0-297
32Ty Dillon (10)Kaulig Racing Chevrolet0-313
33Noah Gragson (4)Front Row Motorsports Ford0-376
34Cole Custer (41)Haas Factory Team Ford0-378
35Riley Herbst (35)23XI Racing Toyota0-392
36Cody Ware (51)Rick Ware Racing Ford0-517

Cup Series regular season standings after Richmond

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team Points
1William Byron (24)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet812
2Chase Elliott (9)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet770
3Denny Hamlin (11)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota731
4Christopher Bell (20)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota727
5Kyle Larson (5)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet727
6Ryan Blaney (12)Team Penske Ford710
7Tyler Reddick (45)23XI Racing Toyota701
8Chase Briscoe (19)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota674
9Alex Bowman (48)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet644
10Chris Buescher (17)RFK Racing Ford618
11Bubba Wallace (23)23XI Racing Toyota610
12Ryan Preece (60)RFK Racing Ford584
13Joey Logano (22)Team Penske Ford583
14Ross Chastain (1)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet571
15Kyle Busch (8)Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet516
16Austin Cindric (2)Team Penske Ford502
17Ty Gibbs (54)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota493
18AJ Allmendinger (16)Kaulig Racing Chevrolet489
19Brad Keselowski (6)RFK Racing Ford465
20Carson Hocevar (77)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet462
21Erik Jones (43)Legacy Motor Club Toyota461
22Michael McDowell (71)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet458
23John H. Nemechek (42)Legacy Motor Club Toyota458
24Josh Berry (21)Wood Brothers Racing Ford445
25Shane Van Gisbergen (88)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet441
26Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47)HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet420
27Zane Smith (38)Front Row Motorsports Ford415
28Austin Dillon (3)Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet406
29Daniel Suárez (99)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet393
30Justin Haley (7)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet388
31Todd Gilliland (34)Front Row Motorsports Ford376
32Ty Dillon (10)Kaulig Racing Chevrolet355
33Noah Gragson (4)Front Row Motorsports Ford299
34Cole Custer (41)Haas Factory Team Ford294
35Riley Herbst (35)23XI Racing Toyota287
36Cody Ware (51)Rick Ware Racing Ford163

READ MORE: NASCAR star officially OUT of playoffs after horror wreck

