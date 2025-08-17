NASCAR Today: Massive twist in Cup Series playoff fight as huge multi-year deal agreed

Change your timezone:

A playoff outsider took a stunning win at Richmond on Saturday night to snatch a spot in the playoffs.

NASCAR agree deal to rename top racing series from 2026

One of NASCAR's premier series is going to be going by a different name from 2026 on, with a new deal reportedly agreed.

Denny Hamlin reveals key moment that changed his approach to racing

Denny Hamlin has revealed a key moment in his career which changed his approach to racing.

Team Penske star makes contract reveal as future in doubt

A Team Penske star has spoken out about his future with the team.

Denny Hamlin reveals thoughts on controversial NASCAR ruling

Denny Hamlin has spoken out about the end of NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond, where he was involved in a controversial ending.

