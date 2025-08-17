close global

A generic NASCAR Cup Series logo

NASCAR Today: Massive twist in Cup Series playoff fight as huge multi-year deal agreed

NASCAR Today: Massive twist in Cup Series playoff fight as huge multi-year deal agreed

A generic NASCAR Cup Series logo

Change your timezone:

A playoff outsider took a stunning win at Richmond on Saturday night to snatch a spot in the playoffs.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR agree deal to rename top racing series from 2026

One of NASCAR's premier series is going to be going by a different name from 2026 on, with a new deal reportedly agreed.

➡️ READ MORE

Denny Hamlin reveals key moment that changed his approach to racing

Denny Hamlin has revealed a key moment in his career which changed his approach to racing.

➡️ READ MORE

Team Penske star makes contract reveal as future in doubt

A Team Penske star has spoken out about his future with the team.

➡️ READ MORE

Denny Hamlin reveals thoughts on controversial NASCAR ruling

Denny Hamlin has spoken out about the end of NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond, where he was involved in a controversial ending.

➡️ READ MORE

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR star reacts to Cup Series penalty after Richmond disaster

  • 54 minutes ago
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Massive twist in Cup Series playoff fight as huge multi-year deal agreed

  • 1 hour ago
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Results Today: Austin Dillon earns stunning playoff spot with Richmond redemption

  • Today 04:54
NASCAR Xfinity Series

NASCAR agree deal to rename top racing series from 2026

  • Today 01:00
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series Race Today: Richmond start time, TV channel, live stream and lineup

  • Today 00:50
NASCAR Cup Series

Denny Hamlin reveals thoughts on controversial NASCAR ruling

  • Today 00:00
More news

