NASCAR Results Today: Playoff hopeful snatches first stage as tire battle begins

Change your timezone:

Tyler Reddick took the first stage victory of Saturday night's Cup Series race at Richmond, beating out his team owner Denny Hamlin at the end of the 70-lap stage.

The race for the playoffs continues to hot up, with Ryan Preece leading away from the start after taking pole, closely followed by fellow postseason hopeful AJ Allmendinger.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Playoff field made official after driver ruled out with serious injury

A rash of green flag pitstops midway through the stage mixed the field up somewhat, with teams concerned with tire conservation – a hot topic coming into the event, with Brad Keselowski saying after practice that drivers are 'in trouble' with the small allocation of soft Goodyear tires.

Preece and Chase Elliott were among those who opted to sacrifice the pace they'd gain in the short term to save some of their fresh rubber for later in the race, running the 70-lap stint without pitting.

That sacrifice meant that Hamlin and Reddick were able to catch the leader with a dozen laps to go, taking the stage and the crucial points which come along with it as the field swallowed up the non-pitters.

With that said, let's take a look at the Stage 1 results from Richmond.

READ MORE: NASCAR playoff field officially confirmed after dramatic Richmond race

Who won the NASCAR Richmond race today?

Stage 1 results

1. Tyler Reddick, No. 45, 23XI Racing Toyota 2. Denny Hamlin, No. 11, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3. Bubba Wallace, No. 23, 23XI Racing Toyota 4. Austin Dillon, No. 3, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 5. Austin Cindric, No. 2, Team Penske Ford 6. Christopher Bell, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 7. Ryan Blaney, No. 12, Team Penske Ford 8. Brad Keselowski, No. 6, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford 9. Josh Berry, No. 21, Wood Brothers Racing Ford 10. Daniel Suárez, No. 99, Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

READ MORE: NASCAR star officially OUT of playoffs after horror wreck

Related