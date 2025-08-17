NASCAR agree deal to rename top racing series from 2026
One of NASCAR's premier series is going to be going by a different name from 2026 on, with a new deal reportedly agreed.
The current season is the 11th year of the NASCAR Xfinity Series under its current name, after Comcast took up the naming rights from Nationwide for the 2015 edition.
However, after a joint announcement at the start of the year that Xfinity will no longer be continuing as the series' title sponsor, The Athletic report that O’Reilly Auto Parts will take up the mantle from next year.
The Sports Business Journal's Adam Stern reported on Twitter on Saturday that O'Reilly Auto Parts were 'in pole position' to replace Xfinity, with the Athletic adding later that a multi-year deal has been agreed.
Xfinity Series to become O'Reilly Auto Parts Series
NASCAR's second tier series plays host to a number of its hottest developing drivers before they make the jump to the Cup Series, including this season's breakout star Connor Zilisch.
Zilisch, just 19, is favorite both for this season's series championship and a move up to Cup racing next year with Trackhouse Racing, with the expectation that he will take the seat left vacant by the departing Daniel Suarez.
However, a small wrench has been thrown into Zilisch's title campaign by the collarbone injury he suffered after winning at Watkins Glen, slipping off his car's roof while celebrating and breaking the bone – undergoing surgery this week.
There's currently no timetable on his return but, with NASCAR likely to issue him an injury waiver and almost a full month left until the postseason, his JR Motorsports team can afford to be cautious with his recovery.
