Team Penske star makes contract reveal as future in doubt

Change your timezone:

Team Penske and IndyCar star Will Power has spoken out about his future in the sport with the Australian driver yet to sign a contract for 2026.

Power secured his first race win of the season at Portland last weekend, which felt enough to impress team boss Roger Penske and secure a deal for 2026 and beyond.

However, speaking to the media after the race, Power revealed he still did not have any idea when (or if) a contract will be signed, with the likes of David Malukas eyeing up an opportunity at the team.

“I have no clue. Nothing else to say. I don’t know,” Power said bluntly.

READ MORE: NASCAR star officially OUT of playoffs after horror wreck

Will Power remain at Team Penske?

Power was also confident of his own abilities, and made a solid pitch to Team Penske for his services in 2026.

“I am not slower; I am faster. My toolbox is still big when it comes to understanding the cars, racecraft, all that. I never stop working at it. It’s a passion. I love it. That’s why I’m still winning," Power said.

“I won three races last year. If you’re waiting to find out whether I’m good enough just go back to last year, and you’ll have your answer.”

Team Penske president Jonathan Diuguid was also cryptic about Power’s future at the team, instead only looking forward to the final races of the season.

“Will's future is about 30 minutes old from winning a race,” he said Sunday in the post-race press conference.

“His future’s definitely bright. He did an amazing job today. We’re looking forward to the last two races of the season.”

READ MORE: NASCAR star touted for stunning F1 switch

Related