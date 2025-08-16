NASCAR Cup Series Race Today: Richmond start time, TV channel, live stream and lineup
NASCAR Cup Series Race Today: Richmond start time, TV channel, live stream and lineup
Change your timezone:
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series hits Richmond Speedway today (Saturday August 16), and we have all of the time scheduling, TV and streaming details you need.
The Cook Out 400 will see Cup Series stars complete 400 laps around the short track in Virginia, with just two regular season races to go for drivers to lock themselves into the playoffs.
NASCAR HEADLINES: Playoff field made official after driver ruled out with serious injury
Last weekend at Watkins Glen, road course master Shane van Gisbergen tied Denny Hamlin with a series-leading fourth win of the year, although he'll have a much harder time of things at Richmond.
Austin Dillon won last year's Cup Series event at Richmond, snapping a 68-race winless streak but failing to lock himself into the postseason after NASCAR ruled that he crossed a line in causing two wrecks on the last lap to claim the victory.
It remains to be seen who emerges victorious this time around, but playoff hopeful Ryan Preece earned a key pole position in Friday evening's qualifying.
With that said, let's get into the all-important details that you came here for.
READ MORE: NASCAR playoff field officially confirmed after dramatic Richmond race
What time is the NASCAR race today?
The NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond is scheduled to start at 7:30pm ET today - Saturday August 16.
The race start time converted to local time zones is as follows:
United States (ET): 7:30pm United States (CT): 6:30pm United States (MT): 5:30pm United States (PT): 4:30pm
What TV channel is the NASCAR race on today?
Today's race will be broadcast live on USA Network, with pre-race coverage getting underway at 7 pm ET.
For those wanting to tune into the action via the radio, SiriusXM and MRN have the call.
Live stream options
There are several streaming options available for today's race.
You can watch live on the NBC Sports App and Peacock TV, while the USA Network channel is also available on several streaming services, including:
– fuboTV – YouTubeTV – Sling TV (blue package) – Hulu + Live TV – DirecTV Stream
NASCAR lineup today
Here is the full starting lineup for today's Cup Series race at Richmond:
1. Ryan Preece, No. 60, RFK Racing, Ford - 22.244secs
2. Tyler Reddick, No. 45, 23XI Racing, Toyota - +0.087secs
3. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet - +0.097secs
4. Denny Hamlin, No. 11, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota - +0.103secs
5. Chase Elliott, No. 9, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.117secs
6. Brad Keselowski, No. 6, RFK Racing, Ford - +0.118secs
7. Bubba Wallace, No. 23, 23XI Racing, Toyota - +0.135secs
8. Christopher Bell, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota - +0.140secs
9. Alex Bowman, No. 48, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.153secs
10. Michael McDowell, No. 71, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.162secs
11. Austin Dillon, No. 3, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet - +0.182secs
12. Chris Buescher, No. 17, RFK Racing, Ford - +0.186secs
13. Austin Cindric, No. 2, Team Penske, Ford - +0.198secs
14. William Byron, No. 24, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.217secs
15. Carson Hocevar, No. 77, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.257secs
16. Ty Dillon, No. 10, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet - +0.262secs
17. Josh Berry, No. 21, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford - +0.272secs
18. Erik Jones, No. 43, Legacy Motor Club, Toyota - +0.282secs
19. Chase Briscoe, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota - +0.301secs
20. Ryan Blaney, No. 12, Team Penske, Ford - +0.304secs
21. Daniel Suarez, No. 99, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet - +0.305secs
22. Noah Gragson, No. 4, Front Row Motorsports, Ford - +0.305secs
23. Ty Gibbs, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota - +0.309secs
24. Cole Custer, No. 41, Haas Factory Team, Ford - +0.333secs
25. Justin Haley, No. 7, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.364secs
26. Riley Herbst, No. 35, 23XI Racing, Toyota - +0.364secs
27. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 88, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet - +0.402secs
28. Kyle Busch, No. 8, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet - +0.435secs
29. Zane Smith, No. 38, Front Row Motorsports, Ford - +0.436secs
30. Kyle Larson, No. 5, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.448secs
31. Todd Gilliland, No. 34, Front Row Motorsports, Ford - +0.481secs
32. Corey Heim, No. 67, 23XI Racing, Toyota - +0.503secs
33. Ross Chastain, No. 1, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet - +0.511secs
34. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42, Legacy Motor Club, Toyota - +0.579secs
35. Jesse Love, No. 33, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet - +0.587secs
36. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47, Hyak Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.598secs
37. Cody Ware, No. 51, Rick Ware Racing, Ford - +0.703secs
38. Joey Logano, No. 22, Team Penske, Ford - NO TIME
READ MORE: NASCAR star officially OUT of playoffs after horror wreck
Related
Latest News
NASCAR playoff field officially confirmed after dramatic Richmond race
- 3 hours ago
Denny Hamlin reveals key moment that changed his approach to racing
- 19 minutes ago
Desperate NASCAR star predicts 'trouble' in Cup Series playoff showdown
- 1 hour ago
NASCAR Cup Series Race Today: Richmond start time, TV channel, live stream and lineup
- 1 hour ago
NASCAR Today: Playoff field made official after driver ruled out with serious injury
- 2 hours ago
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Cup Series star gets massive playoff boost as champ falters
- Today 00:41
Most read
F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole
- 2 august
NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict
- 27 july
NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race
- 3 august
Red Bull chief reveals talks with Mercedes star
- 6 august
NASCAR confirm six Cup Series penalties at Watkins Glen
- 11 august
Daniel Ricciardo 'proud' of incredible Max Verstappen achievement
- 14 august