NASCAR Cup Series Race Today: Richmond start time, TV channel, live stream and lineup

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series hits Richmond Speedway today (Saturday August 16), and we have all of the time scheduling, TV and streaming details you need.

The Cook Out 400 will see Cup Series stars complete 400 laps around the short track in Virginia, with just two regular season races to go for drivers to lock themselves into the playoffs.

Last weekend at Watkins Glen, road course master Shane van Gisbergen tied Denny Hamlin with a series-leading fourth win of the year, although he'll have a much harder time of things at Richmond.

Austin Dillon won last year's Cup Series event at Richmond, snapping a 68-race winless streak but failing to lock himself into the postseason after NASCAR ruled that he crossed a line in causing two wrecks on the last lap to claim the victory.

It remains to be seen who emerges victorious this time around, but playoff hopeful Ryan Preece earned a key pole position in Friday evening's qualifying.

With that said, let's get into the all-important details that you came here for.

What time is the NASCAR race today?

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond is scheduled to start at 7:30pm ET today - Saturday August 16.

The race start time converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States (ET): 7:30pm United States (CT): 6:30pm United States (MT): 5:30pm United States (PT): 4:30pm

What TV channel is the NASCAR race on today?

Today's race will be broadcast live on USA Network, with pre-race coverage getting underway at 7 pm ET.

For those wanting to tune into the action via the radio, SiriusXM and MRN have the call.

Live stream options

There are several streaming options available for today's race.

You can watch live on the NBC Sports App and Peacock TV, while the USA Network channel is also available on several streaming services, including:

– fuboTV – YouTubeTV – Sling TV (blue package) – Hulu + Live TV – DirecTV Stream

NASCAR lineup today

Here is the full starting lineup for today's Cup Series race at Richmond:

1. Ryan Preece, No. 60, RFK Racing, Ford - 22.244secs

2. Tyler Reddick, No. 45, 23XI Racing, Toyota - +0.087secs

3. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet - +0.097secs

4. Denny Hamlin, No. 11, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota - +0.103secs

5. Chase Elliott, No. 9, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.117secs

6. Brad Keselowski, No. 6, RFK Racing, Ford - +0.118secs

7. Bubba Wallace, No. 23, 23XI Racing, Toyota - +0.135secs

8. Christopher Bell, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota - +0.140secs

9. Alex Bowman, No. 48, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.153secs

10. Michael McDowell, No. 71, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.162secs

11. Austin Dillon, No. 3, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet - +0.182secs

12. Chris Buescher, No. 17, RFK Racing, Ford - +0.186secs

13. Austin Cindric, No. 2, Team Penske, Ford - +0.198secs

14. William Byron, No. 24, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.217secs

15. Carson Hocevar, No. 77, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.257secs

16. Ty Dillon, No. 10, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet - +0.262secs

17. Josh Berry, No. 21, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford - +0.272secs

18. Erik Jones, No. 43, Legacy Motor Club, Toyota - +0.282secs

19. Chase Briscoe, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota - +0.301secs

20. Ryan Blaney, No. 12, Team Penske, Ford - +0.304secs

21. Daniel Suarez, No. 99, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet - +0.305secs

22. Noah Gragson, No. 4, Front Row Motorsports, Ford - +0.305secs

23. Ty Gibbs, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota - +0.309secs

24. Cole Custer, No. 41, Haas Factory Team, Ford - +0.333secs

25. Justin Haley, No. 7, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.364secs

26. Riley Herbst, No. 35, 23XI Racing, Toyota - +0.364secs

27. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 88, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet - +0.402secs

28. Kyle Busch, No. 8, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet - +0.435secs

29. Zane Smith, No. 38, Front Row Motorsports, Ford - +0.436secs

30. Kyle Larson, No. 5, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.448secs

31. Todd Gilliland, No. 34, Front Row Motorsports, Ford - +0.481secs

32. Corey Heim, No. 67, 23XI Racing, Toyota - +0.503secs

33. Ross Chastain, No. 1, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet - +0.511secs

34. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42, Legacy Motor Club, Toyota - +0.579secs

35. Jesse Love, No. 33, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet - +0.587secs

36. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47, Hyak Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.598secs

37. Cody Ware, No. 51, Rick Ware Racing, Ford - +0.703secs

38. Joey Logano, No. 22, Team Penske, Ford - NO TIME



