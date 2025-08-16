Denny Hamlin reveals key moment that changed his approach to racing

Change your timezone:

Denny Hamlin has revealed a key moment in his career which changed his approach to racing.

The NASCAR Cup Series star is currently gearing up for yet another playoff run, as he desperately hunts for his first ever title in the latter years of his storied career.

Hamlin has taken a series-leading four wins this year (level with, of all people, Shane van Gisbergen) and looks in the kind of form which could finally see him break his long-standing duck.

The 44-year-old has won at least one race in every full-time Cup Series year of his career, dating back to 2006, except for 2018 – a year he revealed changed the way he approaches at the sport.

Hamlin reveals gamechanging moment

Asked by the Athletic about a time he'd found challenging but that he was ultimately proud of his he reacted to, Hamlin cited that struggling 2018 season (which still, as it happens, ended with him in the playoffs).

"The non-win year – 2018," he answered. "It was like 'Oh, C-Bell (Christopher Bell) is coming to take your job' and whatnot. At that point, I decided to change my approach to racing and chose to go down an analytical path.

In just under seven seasons since, Hamlin has claimed 27 race wins. reaching the championship race three years in a row before being knocked out in the final eight in the three years since.

The veteran driver will be in action again on Saturday night at Richmond as the Cup Seires regular season begins to draw to a close, with the race starting at 7:30pm.

