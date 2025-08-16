Desperate NASCAR star predicts 'trouble' in Cup Series playoff showdown
Desperate NASCAR star predicts 'trouble' in Cup Series playoff showdown
Change your timezone:
NASCAR’s top stars will face an extra problem when they battle for prized Cup Series playoff berths at Richmond Raceway tonight (7.30pm Eastern, USA).
The final postseason spots are up for grabs as the Cook Out 400 takes center stage, but teams and drivers came away from Friday’s action with a major new concern - the tires.
NASCAR HEADLINES: Playoff field made official after driver ruled out with serious injury
Each team has eight new sets of tires plus the set of tires to start tonight’s race - those are the competition rules, as laid down by NASCAR and Goodyear. But as of now, that may not be enough.
The falloff in tire performance (per Friday’s data from the track) suggests tonight will be a battle of struggle and attrition, and a nailbiting test of nerves.
Keselowski tire fears
Cup Series great Brad Keselowski, when asked about the situation by NBC Sports, was concerned as he explained: “We’re in trouble. I might be wrong. Maybe something will change and we’ll get in the night time and the tires will extend their life cycle more than what we’ve seen in practice. But right now it does not look good.”
So what happens if Keselowski is right, and NASCAR and Goodyear are wrong? According to Blake Harris - pit crew chief for Alex Bowman’s No. 48 car - had a pretty downbeat assessment.
He told NBC: “It’s kind of like the Truck race. They don’t get enough tires and it’s boring. Nobody passes. Nobody can be on off-strategies.
“Everybody doesn’t stop the first stage and everybody two-stops the second and third stage and then you’ve got one set for one caution the whole race. You don’t put tires on until you have to.”
So what was Goodyear’s response to Friday’s action and data? Pretty much the complete opposite of what Keselowski and Harris fear, per product director Rick Heinrich.
“We’re not seeing people showing that they can’t go as far as they’re going to have to go. You’re going to have to put at least 37 laps on a set of tires to be able to make the math work. We’re seeing people go well beyond that.”
Qualifying results: Who is on pole at Richmond?
After Friday's Qualifying session at Richmond, the lineup for tonight's big race looks like this:
1. Ryan Preece, No. 60, RFK Racing, Ford - 22.244secs
2. Tyler Reddick, No. 45, 23XI Racing, Toyota - +0.087secs
3. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet - +0.097secs
4. Denny Hamlin, No. 11, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota - +0.103secs
5. Chase Elliott, No. 9, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.117secs
6. Brad Keselowski, No. 6, RFK Racing, Ford - +0.118secs
7. Bubba Wallace, No. 23, 23XI Racing, Toyota - +0.135secs
8. Christopher Bell, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota - +0.140secs
9. Alex Bowman, No. 48, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.153secs
10. Michael McDowell, No. 71, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.162secs
11. Austin Dillon, No. 3, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet - +0.182secs
12. Chris Buescher, No. 17, RFK Racing, Ford - +0.186secs
13. Austin Cindric, No. 2, Team Penske, Ford - +0.198secs
14. William Byron, No. 24, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.217secs
15. Carson Hocevar, No. 77, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.257secs
16. Ty Dillon, No. 10, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet - +0.262secs
17. Josh Berry, No. 21, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford - +0.272secs
18. Erik Jones, No. 43, Legacy Motor Club, Toyota - +0.282secs
19. Chase Briscoe, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota - +0.301secs
20. Ryan Blaney, No. 12, Team Penske, Ford - +0.304secs
21. Daniel Suarez, No. 99, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet - +0.305secs
22. Noah Gragson, No. 4, Front Row Motorsports, Ford - +0.305secs
23. Ty Gibbs, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota - +0.309secs
24. Cole Custer, No. 41, Haas Factory Team, Ford - +0.333secs
25. Justin Haley, No. 7, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.364secs
26. Riley Herbst, No. 35, 23XI Racing, Toyota - +0.364secs
27. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 88, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet - +0.402secs
28. Kyle Busch, No. 8, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet - +0.435secs
29. Zane Smith, No. 38, Front Row Motorsports, Ford - +0.436secs
30. Kyle Larson, No. 5, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.448secs
31. Todd Gilliland, No. 34, Front Row Motorsports, Ford - +0.481secs
32. Corey Heim, No. 67, 23XI Racing, Toyota - +0.503secs
33. Ross Chastain, No. 1, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet - +0.511secs
34. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42, Legacy Motor Club, Toyota - +0.579secs
35. Jesse Love, No. 33, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet - +0.587secs
36. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47, Hyak Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.598secs
37. Cody Ware, No. 51, Rick Ware Racing, Ford - +0.703secs
38. Joey Logano, No. 22, Team Penske, Ford - NO TIME
READ MORE: NASCAR star officially OUT of playoffs after horror wreck
Related
Latest News
NASCAR playoff field officially confirmed after dramatic Richmond race
- 3 hours ago
Denny Hamlin reveals key moment that changed his approach to racing
- 19 minutes ago
Desperate NASCAR star predicts 'trouble' in Cup Series playoff showdown
- 1 hour ago
NASCAR Cup Series Race Today: Richmond start time, TV channel, live stream and lineup
- 1 hour ago
NASCAR Today: Playoff field made official after driver ruled out with serious injury
- 2 hours ago
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Cup Series star gets massive playoff boost as champ falters
- Today 00:41
Most read
F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole
- 2 august
NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict
- 27 july
NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race
- 3 august
Red Bull chief reveals talks with Mercedes star
- 6 august
NASCAR confirm six Cup Series penalties at Watkins Glen
- 11 august
Daniel Ricciardo 'proud' of incredible Max Verstappen achievement
- 14 august