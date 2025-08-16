NASCAR Today: Playoff field made official after driver ruled out with serious injury

Change your timezone:

The field for the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series playoff field has been set, after the conclusion of the final regular series race of the season at Richmond.

NASCAR star officially OUT of playoffs after horror wreck

There will be no NASCAR playoff run for one driver in 2025, with the star officially now ruled out of postseason action.

NASCAR star facing the axe as team owner slams performances

The NASCAR hotseat is getting even hotter for Justin Haley as the Cup Series circus heads to Richmond this weekend.

Historic NASCAR short track set for first Cup Series points race this century

NASCAR could give fans to see the first points-paying Cup Series race at an iconic track this century, with an announcement expected in the near future.

Denny Hamlin confirms NASCAR retirement plan

Denny Hamlin has doubled down on his NASCAR retirement plan as the hunt for that elusive Cup Series title moves towards its climax.

