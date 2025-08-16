NASCAR playoff field officially confirmed after dramatic Richmond race
The field for the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series playoff field has been set, after the conclusion of the final regular series race of the season at Richmond.
Corey Heim has long wrapped up the regular season championship for the second time in three years, cementing his spot in the playoffs some races ago, but the field behind him had some spots up for grabs.
Injuries sustained by Stewart Friesen in a wreck during a dirt racing event last month has taken him out of the playoffs despite his win at Michigan, as his team confirmed this week, leaving open an extra spot in the post-season field of 10.
Ben Rhodes came into the race as the closest challenger to upset the applecart, just 11 points below the cut line, but was handicapped by his car chief being suspended for his right-rear axle coming loose at Watkins Glen last weekend.
Sadly for Rhodes and fellow hopeful Gio Ruggerio, Jake Garcia, who headed into the race 11 points clear of the cut line, finished seventh to cement his place in the postseason. He paid tribute to Friesen after securing his playoff spot, wishing the veteran a speedy recovery from his injuries.
The race was won by Heim, his staggering seventh of the year, and was followed in by Ty Majeski and Layne Riggs.
The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series playoff field is as follows:
1. Corey Heim, No. 11, Tricon Garage Toyota
2. Layne Riggs, No. 34, Front Row Motorsports Ford
3. Chandler Smith, No. 38, Front Row Motorsports Ford
4. Daniel Hemric, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5. Tyler Ankrum, No. 18, McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
6. Ty Majeski, No. 98, ThorSport Racing Ford
7. Grant Enfinger, No. 9, CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet
8. Rajah Caruth, No. 71, Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
9. Kaden Honeycutt, No. 52, Rackley WAR Chevrolet
10. Jake Garcia, No. 13, ThorSport Racing Ford
With that said, let's take a look at the full results from Richmond, including from stages one and two, which were both won by Majeski.
Who won the NASCAR Richmond race today?
Race results
1. Corey Heim, No. 11, TRICON Garage Toyota
2. Ty Majeski, No. 98, ThorSport Racing Ford
3. Layne Riggs, No. 34, Front Row Motorsports Ford
4. Sammy Smith, No. 7, Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
5. Corey LaJoie, No. 77, Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
6. Giovanni Ruggiero, No. 17, TRICON Garage Toyota
7. Jake Garcia, No. 13, ThorSport Racing Ford
8. Ben Rhodes, No. 99, ThorSport Racing Ford
9. Chandler Smith, No. 38, Front Row Motorsports Ford
10. Kaden Honeycutt, No. 52, Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota
11. Tyler Ankrum, No. 18, McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
12. Christian Eckes, No. 16, McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
13. Grant Enfinger, No. 9, CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet
14. Tanner Gray, No. 15, TRICON Garage Toyota
15. Carson Kvapil, No. 97, CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet
16. Brent Crews, No. 1, TRICON Garage Toyota
17. Matt Mills, No. 42, Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
18. Connor Mosack, No. 81, McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
19. Rajah Caruth, No. 71, Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
20. Bayley Currey, No. 45, Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
21. Andres Perez De Lara, No. 44, Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
22. Luke Fenhaus, No. 66, ThorSport Racing Ford
23. Patrick Staropoli, No. 84, Cook Racing Technologies Chevrolet
24. Toni Breidinger, No. 5, TRICON Garage Toyota
25. Matthew Gould, No. 41, Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
26. Matt Crafton, No. 88, ThorSport Racing Ford
27. Nick Leitz, No. 02, Young's Motorsports Chevrolet
28. Spencer Boyd, No. 76, Freedom Racing Enterprises Chevrolet
29. Ryan Roulette, No. 67, Freedom Racing Enterprises Chevrolet
30. Caleb Costner, No. 74, Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet
31. Dawson Sutton, No. 26, Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet
32. Frankie Muniz, No. 33, Reaume Brothers Racing Chevrolet
33. Daniel Hemric, No. 19, McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
34. Stephen Mallozzi, No. 22, Reaume Brothers Racing Chevrolet
35. Clayton Green, No. 2, Reaume Brothers Racing Chevrolet
Stage 2 results
1. Ty Majeski, No. 98, ThorSport Racing Ford
2. Jake Garcia, No. 13, ThorSport Racing Ford
3. Corey Heim, No. 11, Tricon Garage Toyota
4. Christian Eckes, No. 16, McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
5. Grant Enfinger, No. 9, CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet
6. Kaden Honeycutt, No. 45, Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
7. Ben Rhodes, No. 99, ThorSport Racing Ford
8. Chandler Smith, No. 38, Front Row Motorsports Ford
9. Tyler Ankrum, No. 18, McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
10. Layne Riggs, No. 34, Front Row Motorsports Ford
Stage 1 results
1. Ty Majeski, No. 98, ThorSport Racing Ford
2. Layne Riggs, No. 34, Front Row Motorsports Ford
3. Corey Heim, No. 11, Tricon Garage Toyota
4. Sammy Smith, No. 7, Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
5. Chandler Smith, No. 38, Front Row Motorsports Ford
6. Kaden Honeycutt, No. 45, Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
7. Christian Eckes, No. 16, McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
8. Grant Enfinger, No. 9, CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet
9. Jake Garcia, No. 13, ThorSport Racing Ford
10. Matt Crafton, No. 88, ThorSport Racing Ford
