NASCAR Cup Series playoff hopeful hit with penalty at Richmond

A NASCAR Cup Series playoff contender has suffered a big blow in his hunt for a spot in the postseason later this month.

AJ Allmendinger is still in shot of making the postseason, but will need a win this weekend at Richmond or next weekend at Daytona after dropping just out of points contention.

The Dinger put in a brilliant lap on Friday evening at Richmond to qualify high up in the field, setting him up to start third behind playoff rival Ryan Preece and Tyler Reddick.

However, he went into that session already hamstrung for the weekend, with his car failing tech inspection twice before practice and passing only on a third run through.

AJ Allmendinger punished for tech issues

Allmendinger's car chief Jaron Antley has been ejected because of the infraction, and his team has lost pit stall selection for Saturday evening's race.

The 43-year-old, who has won three Cup Series races, is currently 20th in the playoff picture, 129 points below the elimination line set by Chris Buescher.

Allmendinger's third place start for Saturday's race at Richmond gives him as good a chance as he's had all year to win and in but, in a race which could become complex on tire strategies and fuel, he will feel the loss of his car chief.

The Cup Series action on USA and NBC Sports will start at 7:30pm ET on Saturday night.

